Mo and Viv wanna know if you've got what it takes

Celebrating the launch of the adidas X Speedportal boots, adidas is sending floating six-metre high cartoon Mo Salah and Vivianne Miedema heads across the capital.

Today, positioned at Market Road pitches in Camden, the floating heads of Salah and Miedema are challenging London's best ballers to prove they have multidimensional speed. Players who showcase multidimensional speed will hear "I like what you got!" from the heads and be rewarded with X-Speedportal boots. A grand prize if you ask us.

adidas

Straight off the back of their appearance in the top-notch adidas x Rick and Morty short animated film, the heads of Salah and Miedema are a clear nod to the hit episode of Rick and Morty "Get Schwifty". The episode sees a giant floating head appear in the sky, demanding to see earth talents. Iconic. The inflatable heads will be visible throughout the day and may appear in future locations.

With a focus on multidimensional speed, the X Speedportal has been designed for the fastest players while remaining supremely comfortable. Using Rick and Morty influence, the eye-catching boot, capable of allowing players to be as fast as possible in as many different ways as possible, stands out on any pitch in a 'Portal Fluid Green' colourway.

adidas X Speedportal boots price & how to buy

The adidas X-Speedportal collection is available to buy right now from adidas. Here's a closer look at some of the items available:

