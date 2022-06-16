Best adidas women's trainers for 2022

From Sambas to Superstars, these are the must-have adidas trainers you need in your rotation for 2022

Home to the iconic Superstar and Stan Smith, adidas has been at the forefront of trainer culture for many decades and doesn't plan on stopping any time soon.

Promising durability, style, and most importantly, comfort, adidas trainers have built a well-deserved reputation for being one of the best available on the market. Finding the perfect balance between convenience and fashion, the brand delivers the best trainer silhouettes to take you to the gym, lunch and beyond.

Donning the classic three-stripes, the globally recognisable brand goes from strength to strength with each new collection. From a Gucci collaboration to the cult-favourite Yeezy, adidas have some of the best women's trainers available at the moment, so we've highlighted some of our favourites you can shop right now.

Shop: The best adidas women's trainers to buy now

Stan Smith Shoes

Best sustainable adidas trainer

An eco-friendly take on the iconic Stan Smith shoe, this pair of fresh edition trainers are made with a series of recycled materials as part of adidas's solution to minimise plastic waste. If you're on the hunt for a clean white trainer you can wear with pretty much anything, this minimalist pair are a timeless staple.

Reasons to buy:

Design contains a minimum of 50% recycled content

Clean and fresh pair of white trainers you can wear all year round

Timeless Stan smith branding that won't go out of style

Available in over 20 colourways

Get them from adidas for £80.00

Superstar Shoes

Best iconic adidas trainer

Instantly recognisable, the adidas Superstar is a silhouette every trainer enthusiast needs in their collection. Having been originally designed for basketball and made iconic by hip-hop royalty, there's no denying the classic silhouette pioneered for comfort and durability in trainers outside of the world of sports.

Reasons to buy:

The go-to trainer for both sports and street legends for decades

Instantly recognisable and always in style adidas trainer silhouette

Features shell-toe detailing for both style and protection

Available in over 40 colourways

Get them from adidas for £80.00

Gazelle Shoes

Best vintage feel adidas trainer

A favourite amongst fans of the adidas classic. The Gazelle silhouette features an old-school style originally intended for a football trainer, later adored by the masses as a streetwear staple.

Reasons to buy:

A low-profile classic for adidas trainer fans

Honours the original 1991 design but better

Features the comfort and performance of OrthoLite sockliner

Available in 12 colourways

Get them from adidas for £70.00

Samba Vegan Shoes

Best entirely vegan adidas trainer

Having recently made its revival through the likes of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, the adidas Samba trainer gets a conscious redesign eliminating any usage of animal-based materials. Designed as an indoor football trainer, today's Samba trainer is seen worn both on and off the pitch making it a versatile favourite.

Reasons to buy:

Made with vegan alternatives to animal-derived ingredients or materials

Versatile and classic silhouette perfect for everyday wear

Available in 2 colourways

Get them from adidas for £75.00

Ozweego Trainers

Best adidas trainer for comfort

Enhanced for ultimate comfort, this classic '90s adidas trainer is hailed as one of the best trainers for both style and comfort. Featuring bold lines and an array of textiles, the Ozweego is a trainer that will elevate any look.

Reasons to buy:

Features triple cushioning with an EVA midsole plus, Adiprene and Adiprene+ cushioning

Easy to slip on and off with a sock-like fit

Available in 15 colourways

Get them from adidas for £95.00

Ultraboost 4.0 DNA Shoes

Best adidas trainer for running

Debuting in 2015, the adidas Ultraboost trainer has quickly become a fan-favourite in the running world. With everything you need to run comfortably, the Ultraboost offers ventilation and a lightweight design so you can train your best.

Reasons to buy:

Soft-knit upper for a lightweight and ventilated run every time

Midfoot cage, Boost midsole and supportive heel counter

Available in 7 colourways

Get them from adidas for £160.00

Yeezy Boost 380

Best hyped adidas trainer

KanyeWest'ss long-standing relationship with adidas has led to their Yeezy brand trainers becoming some of the world's most culted. Incorporating futuristic design and bold elements, the Yeezy Boost 380 Onyx is a classic Yeezy silhouette you need in your trainer rotation.

Reasons to buy:

Classic Yeezy silhouette in the brand's most versatile and easily wearable colourway

Primeknit upper with Boost cushioning for all-day comfort and support

Iconic Yeezy lacing system, perfect for slipping on and off

Get them from adidas for £220.00

Forum Low Shoes

Best adidas trainers for everyday wear

Reimagined for the modern generation of adidas fans, the forum silhouette is an '80s basketball icon reintroduced as a fashionable streetwear icon. Staying true to its heritage roots, the Forum has been updated with a low cut but still features classic detailing like the X-strap on the ankle.

Reasons to buy:

Statement trainer for both on and off the court

Lace closure and adjustable ankle strap for a secure fit

Available in 16 colourways

Get them from adidas for £80.00

M&M's Brand Forum Low 84 Shoes

Best playful adidas trainer

If you're after a fun and colourful trainer, the adidas and M&M'ss collaboration is perfect. The collaborative trainer takes the playful nature of M&M's and combines it with an iconic adidas basketball silhouette to make a fun and bold trainer.

Reasons to buy:

Playful and colourful take on the classic adidas Forum trainer

Available in 6 M&M's inspired colourways

Get them from adidas for £120.00

NMD_R1 Shoes

Best adidas trainers for the gym

Featuring the signature adidas Boost cushioning for instant comfort, this slip-on style is ideal for long hours on your feet, making it the perfect gym trainer. With a soft textile upper and elastic closure, the NMD is ideal for slipping on when you're seeking quick comfort for the day.

Reasons to buy:

Made more sustainable with 50% Parley Ocean Plastic and 50% recycled polyester

Sleek and modern design makes it easy to style and wear daily

Available in 9 colourways

Forum Bold Shoes

Best platform adidas trainer

Another great classic adidas silhouette made in part with recycled materials to reduce adidas' environmental impact. For that little bit of added height, adidas have reimagined their classic Forum silhouette with a platform to create the perfect chunky trainer. For a bold look, the Forum is dressed in modern monochromatic colours to level up your style.

Reasons to buy:

25% of components used to make the trainer are recycled content

Chunky platform for a bold look and added height

Available in over 20 colourways

Get them from adidas for £85.00

adidas x Gucci Women's Gazelle Trainer

Best luxury adidas trainer

Part of the brand new adidas x Gucci collection, the two brands have worked together to reimagine the classic adidas Gazelle trainer silhouette with a Gucci twist. Dressed in Gucci's signature GG monogram, the collaboration makes for the perfect blend of luxury and sportswear.

Reasons to buy:

Dressed in the signature Gucci GG monogram

Crafted from animal-free raw materials primarily from sustainable, renewable, and bio-based sources

Get them from StockX for £702.00 +