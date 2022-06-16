Best adidas women's trainers for 2022
Home to the iconic Superstar and Stan Smith, adidas has been at the forefront of trainer culture for many decades and doesn't plan on stopping any time soon.
Promising durability, style, and most importantly, comfort, adidas trainers have built a well-deserved reputation for being one of the best available on the market. Finding the perfect balance between convenience and fashion, the brand delivers the best trainer silhouettes to take you to the gym, lunch and beyond.
Donning the classic three-stripes, the globally recognisable brand goes from strength to strength with each new collection. From a Gucci collaboration to the cult-favourite Yeezy, adidas have some of the best women's trainers available at the moment, so we've highlighted some of our favourites you can shop right now.
Stan Smith Shoes
Best sustainable adidas trainer
An eco-friendly take on the iconic Stan Smith shoe, this pair of fresh edition trainers are made with a series of recycled materials as part of adidas's solution to minimise plastic waste. If you're on the hunt for a clean white trainer you can wear with pretty much anything, this minimalist pair are a timeless staple.
Reasons to buy:
- Design contains a minimum of 50% recycled content
- Clean and fresh pair of white trainers you can wear all year round
- Timeless Stan smith branding that won't go out of style
- Available in over 20 colourways
Get them from adidas for £80.00
Superstar Shoes
Best iconic adidas trainer
Instantly recognisable, the adidas Superstar is a silhouette every trainer enthusiast needs in their collection. Having been originally designed for basketball and made iconic by hip-hop royalty, there's no denying the classic silhouette pioneered for comfort and durability in trainers outside of the world of sports.
Reasons to buy:
- The go-to trainer for both sports and street legends for decades
- Instantly recognisable and always in style adidas trainer silhouette
- Features shell-toe detailing for both style and protection
- Available in over 40 colourways
Get them from adidas for £80.00
Gazelle Shoes
Best vintage feel adidas trainer
A favourite amongst fans of the adidas classic. The Gazelle silhouette features an old-school style originally intended for a football trainer, later adored by the masses as a streetwear staple.
Reasons to buy:
- A low-profile classic for adidas trainer fans
- Honours the original 1991 design but better
- Features the comfort and performance of OrthoLite sockliner
- Available in 12 colourways
Get them from adidas for £70.00
Samba Vegan Shoes
Best entirely vegan adidas trainer
Having recently made its revival through the likes of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, the adidas Samba trainer gets a conscious redesign eliminating any usage of animal-based materials. Designed as an indoor football trainer, today's Samba trainer is seen worn both on and off the pitch making it a versatile favourite.
Reasons to buy:
- Made with vegan alternatives to animal-derived ingredients or materials
- Versatile and classic silhouette perfect for everyday wear
- Available in 2 colourways
Get them from adidas for £75.00
Ozweego Trainers
Best adidas trainer for comfort
Enhanced for ultimate comfort, this classic '90s adidas trainer is hailed as one of the best trainers for both style and comfort. Featuring bold lines and an array of textiles, the Ozweego is a trainer that will elevate any look.
Reasons to buy:
- Features triple cushioning with an EVA midsole plus, Adiprene and Adiprene+ cushioning
- Easy to slip on and off with a sock-like fit
- Available in 15 colourways
Get them from adidas for £95.00
Ultraboost 4.0 DNA Shoes
Best adidas trainer for running
Debuting in 2015, the adidas Ultraboost trainer has quickly become a fan-favourite in the running world. With everything you need to run comfortably, the Ultraboost offers ventilation and a lightweight design so you can train your best.
Reasons to buy:
- Soft-knit upper for a lightweight and ventilated run every time
- Midfoot cage, Boost midsole and supportive heel counter
- Available in 7 colourways
Get them from adidas for £160.00
Yeezy Boost 380
Best hyped adidas trainer
KanyeWest'ss long-standing relationship with adidas has led to their Yeezy brand trainers becoming some of the world's most culted. Incorporating futuristic design and bold elements, the Yeezy Boost 380 Onyx is a classic Yeezy silhouette you need in your trainer rotation.
Reasons to buy:
- Classic Yeezy silhouette in the brand's most versatile and easily wearable colourway
- Primeknit upper with Boost cushioning for all-day comfort and support
- Iconic Yeezy lacing system, perfect for slipping on and off
Get them from adidas for £220.00
Forum Low Shoes
Best adidas trainers for everyday wear
Reimagined for the modern generation of adidas fans, the forum silhouette is an '80s basketball icon reintroduced as a fashionable streetwear icon. Staying true to its heritage roots, the Forum has been updated with a low cut but still features classic detailing like the X-strap on the ankle.
Reasons to buy:
- Statement trainer for both on and off the court
- Lace closure and adjustable ankle strap for a secure fit
- Available in 16 colourways
Get them from adidas for £80.00
M&M's Brand Forum Low 84 Shoes
Best playful adidas trainer
If you're after a fun and colourful trainer, the adidas and M&M'ss collaboration is perfect. The collaborative trainer takes the playful nature of M&M's and combines it with an iconic adidas basketball silhouette to make a fun and bold trainer.
Reasons to buy:
- Playful and colourful take on the classic adidas Forum trainer
- Available in 6 M&M's inspired colourways
Get them from adidas for £120.00
NMD_R1 Shoes
Best adidas trainers for the gym
Featuring the signature adidas Boost cushioning for instant comfort, this slip-on style is ideal for long hours on your feet, making it the perfect gym trainer. With a soft textile upper and elastic closure, the NMD is ideal for slipping on when you're seeking quick comfort for the day.
Reasons to buy:
- Made more sustainable with 50% Parley Ocean Plastic and 50% recycled polyester
- Sleek and modern design makes it easy to style and wear daily
- Available in 9 colourways
Forum Bold Shoes
Best platform adidas trainer
Another great classic adidas silhouette made in part with recycled materials to reduce adidas' environmental impact. For that little bit of added height, adidas have reimagined their classic Forum silhouette with a platform to create the perfect chunky trainer. For a bold look, the Forum is dressed in modern monochromatic colours to level up your style.
Reasons to buy:
- 25% of components used to make the trainer are recycled content
- Chunky platform for a bold look and added height
- Available in over 20 colourways
Get them from adidas for £85.00
adidas x Gucci Women's Gazelle Trainer
Best luxury adidas trainer
Part of the brand new adidas x Gucci collection, the two brands have worked together to reimagine the classic adidas Gazelle trainer silhouette with a Gucci twist. Dressed in Gucci's signature GG monogram, the collaboration makes for the perfect blend of luxury and sportswear.
Reasons to buy:
- Dressed in the signature Gucci GG monogram
- Crafted from animal-free raw materials primarily from sustainable, renewable, and bio-based sources