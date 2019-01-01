Addo and Chawinga win quadruple as Jiangsu Suning lift Chinese Women's Super Cup title

The African duo played a crucial role in their side's triumph over last season's league winners to claim a fourth diadem on Sunday

Elizabeth Addo and Tabitha Chawinga were in fine form as Jiangsu Suning defeated Dalian Quanjian 2-0 in a Chinese Women's Super Cup encounter on Sunday.

The 2018 CWSL champions Dalian had defeated Chawinga's Jiangsu Suning 1-0 to clinch the Super Cup last year, but Sunday's win at Wuhan Stadium saw Jiangsu pay them back in their own coin.

Going into the match, Jiangsu had won a treble this season, which includes a Chinese Women's title for the first time since 2009 and third overall.

After a goalless first half, Tang Jiali scored the opener from the penalty spot in the 64th minute before Chawinga won another penalty which Wan Ruyi scored six minutes from full-time to seal the win.​

Article continues below

SUPERCUP | Jiangsu Suning confirmed their perfect year in with a 2-0 win against Dalian today. Two second-half penalties converted by Tang Jiali (61’) and Wan Ruyi (84’) gave the win and the fourth title for the club in 2019! pic.twitter.com/oTBcYo5Z3X — Women's Football (@CHNWNT) November 17, 2019

🎥 | Tang Jiali opens the scoring after a foul on Xu Yanlu into the box. The midfielder converts from the spot. pic.twitter.com/RoRr0GNadM — China Women's Football (@CHNWNT) November 17, 2019

🎥 | This time Tabitha Chawinga goes down in the area after a challenge. The defender Wan Ruyi seals the win from the penalty mark. pic.twitter.com/UvLhcX4fDj — China Women's Football (@CHNWNT) November 17, 2019

Having earlier claimed a trio of titles, 's Addo and Malawi's Chawinga continued their title-winning celebration this season with a fourth trophy with Jiangsu.

After wrapping up a memorable domestic season on a high, the African duo will shift focus on claiming their fifth crown in the maiden Asian Women's Club Championship in Yongin, .

📸 | The celebration in Wuhan. Jiangsu still play the AFC Women's Club Championship in the end of this month and can finish 2019 with five titles. pic.twitter.com/2IoVeMW6Gt — China Women's Football (@CHNWNT) November 17, 2019