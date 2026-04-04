Ajax’s transfer policy is failing on a structural level, argues Johan Inan in a detailed analysis in the Algemeen Dagblad. He draws this conclusion from a stark statistic: of the four major signings made last summer, not a single one started in the line-up for the recent match against Feyenoord (1-1).

He is referring to Oscar Gloukh, Kasper Dolberg, Ko Itakura and Raúl Moro. The latter even left for Osasuna last winter. According to Inan, there are several explanations for Ajax’s failing transfer policy.

The first is the appointment of inexperienced directors. “Ajax handed the reins to candidates who had never before put together a balanced squad worth hundreds of millions,” says Inan, referring to Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Gerry Hamstra, Sven Mislintat and Alex Kroes.

In total, forty players were brought to Amsterdam under their leadership, of whom only one can truly be called a ‘hit’: Jordan Henderson. Ironically, he was the brainchild of Kelvin de Lang, who temporarily took on the duties of technical director following Mislintat’s departure and Huntelaar’s absence.

Administrative turmoil also lay at the root of the failing policy. “A lack of vision, structure, leadership and oversight increased the likelihood of solo efforts. Due to frequent changes in the technical department, there was never a clear direction in the transfer policy. The club did not have a blueprint in the form of a technical policy plan, with a detailed playing style and specific player profiles.”

“Another factor cited by those involved as a key reason for the failing transfer policy is money. In the first two years, Ajax could splash the cash, but in recent years they’ve had to tighten the purse strings,” continues the AD, which concludes by also identifying the role of Ajax managers as a significant factor in the club’s decline.

“At Ajax, Steijn complained about Mislintat’s unilateral transfer policy, and Farioli was far from always happy with the signings made by Kroes and Beuker. But what all those years have also shown is that a manager who assesses the squad correctly can minimise the number of flops. Under Farioli, none of the recent signings proved to be a failure.”

“Edvardsen, who now barely plays, delivered. Weghorst and Klaassen were golden boys, whilst Josip Sutalo and Anton Gaaei, who were still flops under Steijn, suddenly seemed like successful signings. Last summer, Ajax barely managed to sign four players for over 10 million euros. Three managers, partly due to injuries, failed to get them going. Does Ajax even have a scouting department? It was consulted more for one player than for another.”