AC Milan vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League game today

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Milan and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will host PSG in the UEFA Champions League group stage at the San Siro on Tuesday. Kylian Mbappe and co. registered a 3-0 win over the Serie A side in their previous European outing and will be looking to deliver a repeat of that performance.

Group leaders PSG have won all of their five matches since their shocking defeat to Newcastle United. They have found their rhythm and will be considered as the favourites to win despite playing away from home.

AC Milan are still finding their feet in the group and are searching for their first win. They are winless in their last four fixtures across all competitions and will be desperate to get back on track.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Milan vs PSG kick-off time

Date: November 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: San Siro

The game between AC Milan and PSG will be played at the San Siro Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Milan vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Milan team news

Milan have a significant injury crisis to deal with. Defender Pierre Kalulu has been sidelined for four months and center-back Simon Kjaer missed the Udinese match due to a muscular issue.

The injury list doesn't stop there; Marco Pellegrino, Marco Sportiello, Ismael Bennacer, Mattia Caldara, and Theo Hernandez have all missed games due to injuries recently.

Stefano Pioli is optimistic that Hernandez will recover in time for Tuesday's match.

AC Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, T. Hernandez; Musah, Reijnders, Loftus-Cheek; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nava, Mirante, Maignan Defenders: Tomori, Kalulu, Thiaw, Kjaer, Caldara, Pellegrino, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Krunic, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Romero Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore

PSG team news

PSG suffered a fresh blow in defense as Danilo Pereira suffered a hamstring injury, ruling him out until after the November international break.

Nuno Mendes, Sergio Rico, and Presnel Kimpembe won't be returning just yet. Marco Asensio's foot injury and Keylor Navas's back concerns are also expected to keep them unavailable for the time being.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, L. Hernandez; Dembele, Ugarte, Zaire-Emery, Lee; Kolo Muani, Mbappe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Kurzawa, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Mukiele, Hakimi Midfielders: Muani, Ugarte, Pereira, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, Ndour, E. Mbappe, Lee Forwards: K. Mbappe, Ramos, Ekitike, Barcola, Dembele

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2023 PSG 3 - 0 AC Milan Champions League January 2012 AC Milan 1 - 0 PSG Friendly February 2001 PSG 1 - 1 AC Milan Champions League February 2001 AC Milan 1 - 1 PSG Champions League

Useful links