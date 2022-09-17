AC Milan vs Napoli: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream AC Milan against Napoli on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

It's a top of the table Serie A clash as AC Milan face Napoli on Sunday. The duo face pressure from Atalanta who jointly top the league standings with 14 points each.

Since clinching the Milan derby, it could be Stefano Pioli's men's third straight domestic win after a 2-1 win at Sampdoria was followed by a 3-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League to build on the atmosphere at San Siro.

However, Napoli are on a four-game winning streak in all competitions with the latest victory being a 3-0 win over Rangers in the Champions League and Luciano Spalletti's side will aim to end Milan's 22-game unbeaten run in Serie A.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

AC Milan vs Napoli date & kick-off time

Game: AC Milan vs Napoli Date: September 18, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Sep 19) Venue: San Siro

How to watch AC Milan vs Napoli on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between AC Milan and Napoli can be watched live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate with live streaming available on the BT Player. BT Sport also has a £25 monthly pass you can check out here.

In India, the Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Voot Select.

AC Milan team news and squad

Rafael Leao is suspended after a red card in Sampdoria on the previous Serie A matchday, while Ante Rebic, Divock Origi and long-term absentee Zlatan Ibrahimovic also sit out of the tie.

Getty

Pioli may have to tinker with his team with Alexis Saelemaekers going left and Charles De Ketelaere joining forces with Olivier Giroud up front.

Junior Messias and Rade Krunic may also come off the bench again after substitute appearances in the Champions League midweek.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kalulu, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Messias, De Ketelaere, Saelemaekers; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers Maignan, Mirante, Tatarusanu Defenders Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw, Tomori Midfielders Adli, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Diaz, Krunic, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Tonali, Vranckx Forwards De Ketelaere, Giroud, Ibrahimovic, Lazetic, Leao, Messias, Origi, Rebic

Napoli team news and squad

Spalletti is without forward Victor Osimhen, with one of Giacomo Raspadori or Giovanni Simeone set to fill the Nigerian's void, while Mario Rui and Mathias Olivera battle for the left-back position.

Mexican winger Hirving Lozano returned to full training after serving a ban but Diego Demme is unlikely to be be available until after the upcoming international break.

Napoli possible XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, Kvaratskhelia; Raspadori