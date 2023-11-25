AC Milan vs Fiorentina: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will look to return to winning ways in Serie A when they take on Fiorentina at Stadio San Siro on Saturday evening.

Milan started their season with a flourish and looked like they were up for special things, but they have slowed down in the last few matches. The Rossoneri have not tasted victory in their last four league games, notably surrendering two-goal leads in draws at both Napoli and Lecce, as they find themselves eight points adrift of city rivals Inter at the top of the Serie A table.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, are currently in sixth place in the table, a point outside the Champions League spots. Despite their relatively lofty position in the table, Vincenzo Italiano's had mixed results lately, only ending a three-game losing streak in Serie A last time out with a 2-1 home win over Bologna.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

AC Milan vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Stadio San Siro

The game between AC Milan will be played at the Stadio San Siro on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Kick-off is at 7:45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch AC Milan vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

AC Milan have had some serious injury issues in their camp lately, with versatile attacker Noah Okafor joining a growing list of absentees from Milan's squad. Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Marco Pellegrino, Mattia Caldara, and Marco Sportiello should all also miss the game with respective injury concerns.

Stefano Pioli will also be without his attacking stars Rafael Leao (thigh) and Olivier Giroud (suspended) on Saturday evening. There is some good news for the Rossoneri in the engine room, as Ruben Loftus-Cheek has returned to training, and could feature here.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Jovic, Pulisic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nava, Mirante, Maignan Defenders: Tomori, Thiaw, Caldara, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Krunic, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Romero Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore

Fiorentina team news

Fiorentina will have to make do without Luca Ranieri due to a one-match ban for accumulated bookings. Dodo and Gaetano Castrovilli are not expected to return until 2024. However, young full-back Michael Kayode is inching closer to a return from an ankle injury.

The attacking duo of Nicolas Gonzalez and Giacomo Bonaventura has been on song for the Viola, with 11 goals between them so far in the season, and will be looking to continue their goalscoring form against AC Milan as well.

Fiorentina possible XI: Terracciano; Parisi, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Arthur, Duncan; Gonzalez, Bonaventura, Brekalo; Nzola.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Christensen, Terracciano, Martinelli, Vannucchi Defenders: Pierozzi, Biraghi, Parisi, Dalle Mura, Comuzzo, Milenković, Mina, Martínez Quarta Midfielders: Arthur, Duncan, Barák, Ikoné, Amatucci, Mandragora, Infantino, Brekalo, Lopez, Bonaventura Forwards: Kouamé, M'Bala Nzola, Sottil, González

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4/3/23 Fiorentina 2-1 AC Milan Italy Serie A 13/11/22 AC Milan 2-1 Fiorentina Italy Serie A 01/05/22 AC Milan 1-0 Fiorentina Italy Serie A 20/11/21 Fiorentina 4-3 AC Milan Italy Serie A 21/03/21 Fiorentina 2-3 AC Milan Italy Serie A

Useful links