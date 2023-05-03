AC Milan vs Cremonese: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

AC Milan find themselves outside the Serie A top four as they welcome relegation-threatened Cremonese to San Siro on Wednesday.
The Rossoneri are facing an uphill task to secure a top-four finish as they booked the third draw in their last four league outings (W1 L0) when they had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Roma last week.
Second-from-bottom Cremonese, meanwhile, also picked up a solitary point in the 1-1 draw against Verona at the weekend. The Grigiorossi are currently seven points away from safety.
Kick-off time and stadium
|Game:
|AC Milan vs Cremonese
|Date:
|May 3, 2023
|Kick-off:
|8pm BST
|Venue:
|San Siro
The Serie A game between AC Milan and Cremonese is scheduled for May 3, 2023, at the San Siro in Milan, Italy.
It will kick off at 8pm BST in the UK.
How to watch Milan vs Cremonese online - TV channels & live streams
|BT Sport 5
|Watch here
Team news & squadsGetty Images
AC Milan
Fikayo Tomori had to be pulled off with a hamstring injury against Roma, and hence a doubt to recover in time, with Alessandro Florenzi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tommaso Pobega all out injured.
Anyone from Malick Thiaw, Pierre Kalulu or Matteo Gabbia could replace Tomori if required, and start alongside Simon Kjaer in the heart of defense.
Scorer of the equaliser against Roma, Alexis Saelemaekers, hoping to play alongside the likes of Junior Messias, Ante Rebic and Charles De Ketelaere, would be pushing for a start here.
AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Thiaw, Hernandez; Krunic, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Bennacer, Leao; Rebic
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Maignan, Tatarusanu, Vasquez, Mirante
|Defenders
|Tomori, Kalulu, Gabbia, Thiaw, Kjaer, Hernandez, Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest
|Midfielders
|Tonali, Bennacer, Bakayoko, Vranckx, Krunic, De Ketelaere, Diaz, Adli
|Forwards
|Giroud, Rebic, Leao, Origi, Messias, Saelemaekers, Roback
Cremonese
Left-back Giacomo Quagliata is suspended after picking up a red card against Verona, while Marco Benassi and Frank Tsadjout continue to remain sidelined with injuries.
Vlad Chiriches is available for selection after recovering from his knock, but Cremonese boss Davide Ballardini may opt for a back three consisting of Leonardo Sernicola, Johan Vasquez and Luka Lochoshvili against Milan.
David Okereke and Cyriel Dessers would continue in attack, as Daniel Ciofani starts from the bench.
Cremonese possible XI: Carnesecchi; Sernicola, Vasquez, Lochoshvili; Valeri, Pickel, Castagnetti, Meite, Buonaiuto; Okereke, Dessers
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Carnesecchi, Sarr, Saro, Ciezkowski
|Defenders
|Vasquez, Aiwu, Ferrari, Lochoshvili, Chriches, Bianchetti, Valeri, Sernicola, Ghiglione
|Midfielders
|Pickel, Galdames, Castagnetti, Meite, Acella, Buonaiuto
|Forwards
|Dessers, Afena-Gyan, Okereke, Ciofani
Head-to-head record
|Date
|Result
|Competition
|November 9, 2022
|Cremonese 0-0 AC Milan
|Serie A
|July 20, 2011
|AC Milan 4-1 Cremonese
|Club friendly
|May 12, 1996
|AC Milan 7-1 Cremonese
|Serie A
|January 14, 1996
|Cremonese 0-0 AC Milan
|Serie A
|February 26, 1995
|AC Milan 3-1 Cremonese
|Serie A
