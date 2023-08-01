AC Milan vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the pre-season friendly between Milan and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will take on Barcelona in a pre-season friendly at the Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday. The Italian team has lost both their friendlies so far this pre-season, whereas the Spaniards have won two out of their three fixtures.

Milan were defeated by Real Madrid 2-3 and then were beaten by Serie A rivals Juventus on penalties. Barcelona managed to beat Real Madrid in the pre-season version of the El Clasico and also managed to secure a win against Vissel Kobe. The La Liga champions were only beaten by Arsenal during their US tour.

Milan vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: August 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 4 am BST Venue: Allegiant Stadium

The game between Milan and Barcelona will be played at the Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 4 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Milan vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The Milan vs Barcelona fixture will not be televised in the UK. However, live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Milan team news

Milan will have to cope without Davide Calabria, who suffered an injury and had to be substituted early in the clash against Juventus in the previous match.

In the attacking third, Rafael Leao and Pulisic are expected to team up with Olivier Giroud.

Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Florenzi, Thiaw, Tomori, T Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Pobega; Leao, Giroud, Pulisic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Mirante, Sportiello, Vásquez Defenders: Ballo-Toure, Caldara, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjær, Thiaw, Tomori Midfielders: Adli, Bennacer, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Pobega, Pulisic, Reijnders, Romero, Saelemaekers Forwards: Colombo, De Ketelaere, Giroud, Lazetic, Leao, Messias, Okafor, Origi, Rebic, Traore

Barcelona team news

Both Andreas Christensen and Gundogan sustained injuries against Real Madrid and are unlikely to participate in the clash against Milan.

Inigo Martinez could miss the game due to a foot injury. Aside from the trio, Barcelona are in good shape.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, R Araujo, Kounde, Balde; Romeu, De Jong, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Alonso, Roberto, Kounde, Eric, Balde, J. Araujo, Dest, Lenglet, Faye, Valle Midfielders: Gavi, Pedri, Kessie, De Jong, Romeu, Casado, Lopez, Garrido Forwards: Lewandowski, Dembele, Fati, Ferran, Raphinha, Abde, Yamal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2018 Milan 1-0 Barcelona International Champions Cup November 2013 Barcelona 3-1 Milan Champions League October 2013 Milan 1-1 Barcelona Champions League March 2013 Barcelona 4-0 Milan Champions League February 2013 Milan 2-0 Barcelona Champions League

