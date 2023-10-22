AC Milan vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

AC Milan will be eyeing their fifth straight victory in Serie A when they host Juventus at San Siro on Sunday.
Having last beaten Genoa 1-0, Stefano Pioli's men also have the opportunity of reclaiming the top spot from Inter. Whereas Massimiliano Allegri's side are not far behind after clinching the Derby della Mole 2-0 against Torino.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
AC Milan vs Juventus kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 22, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:45 pm BST
|Venue:
|San Siro
The Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.
It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on October 22 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch AC Milan vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.
Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
AC Milan team news
Third choice goalkeeper Antonio Mirante will make a rare appearance this weekend as Mike Maignan is suspended following his sending off against Genoa and Marco Sportiello ruled out injured.
Samuel Chukwueze and Theo Hernandez are both unavailable, while Rade Krunic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who are still recovering from injuries, will need to be assessed before kick-off.
Going forward, Christian Pulisic will join Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao in the final third.
AC Milan possible XI: Mirante; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Florenzi; Musah, Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Nava, Mirante
|Defenders:
|Tomori, Kalulu, Thiaw, Kjaer, Caldara, Pellegrino, Calabria, Florenzi
|Midfielders:
|Bennacer, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Romero
|Forwards:
|Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore
Juventus team news
While Paul Pogba sits out for doping violation, another midfielder in Nicolo Fagioli has been handed a seven-month ban from football for betting on illegal platforms.
Defensively, Danilo and Alex Sandro will also remain unavailable, but Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic offer major boosts by their returns.
Without both Danilo and Fagioli, Fabio Miretti appears to be in line for a start in the middle.
Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; McKennie, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, Vlahovic
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio
|Defenders:
|Bremer, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso, De Sciglio
|Midfielders:
|Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic
|Forwards:
|Chiesa, Vlahovic, Kean, Milik, Iling-Junior
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Jul 27, 2023
|Juventus 2-2 (4-3 pen.) AC Milan
|Club Friendlies
|May 28, 2023
|Juventus 0-1 AC Milan
|Serie A
|Oct 8, 2022
|AC Milan 2-0 Juventus
|Serie A
|Jan 23, 2022
|AC Milan 0-0 Juventus
|Serie A
|Sep 19, 2021
|Juventus 1-1 AC Milan
|Serie A