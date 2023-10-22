AC Milan vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Milan and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will be eyeing their fifth straight victory in Serie A when they host Juventus at San Siro on Sunday.

Having last beaten Genoa 1-0, Stefano Pioli's men also have the opportunity of reclaiming the top spot from Inter. Whereas Massimiliano Allegri's side are not far behind after clinching the Derby della Mole 2-0 against Torino.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

AC Milan vs Juventus kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on October 22 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch AC Milan vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Third choice goalkeeper Antonio Mirante will make a rare appearance this weekend as Mike Maignan is suspended following his sending off against Genoa and Marco Sportiello ruled out injured.

Samuel Chukwueze and Theo Hernandez are both unavailable, while Rade Krunic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who are still recovering from injuries, will need to be assessed before kick-off.

Going forward, Christian Pulisic will join Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao in the final third.

AC Milan possible XI: Mirante; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Florenzi; Musah, Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Kalulu, Thiaw, Kjaer, Caldara, Pellegrino, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Romero Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore

Juventus team news

While Paul Pogba sits out for doping violation, another midfielder in Nicolo Fagioli has been handed a seven-month ban from football for betting on illegal platforms.

Defensively, Danilo and Alex Sandro will also remain unavailable, but Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic offer major boosts by their returns.

Without both Danilo and Fagioli, Fabio Miretti appears to be in line for a start in the middle.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; McKennie, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso, De Sciglio Midfielders: Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Weah, Kostic Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic, Kean, Milik, Iling-Junior

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Jul 27, 2023 Juventus 2-2 (4-3 pen.) AC Milan Club Friendlies May 28, 2023 Juventus 0-1 AC Milan Serie A Oct 8, 2022 AC Milan 2-0 Juventus Serie A Jan 23, 2022 AC Milan 0-0 Juventus Serie A Sep 19, 2021 Juventus 1-1 AC Milan Serie A

