AC Milan vs Frosinone: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Frosinone, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inconsistent results in their recent outings leave AC Milan playing catch up in the Serie A title race as the Rossoneri welcome Frosinone to San Siro on Saturday.

Beaten in Europe in the midweek, Stefano Pioli's side are now seven points adrift of current leaders Juventus. Milan won only two of their last five league meetings including the latest 1-0 win over Fiorentina, while Frosinone moved into the top half of the table following last weekend's 2-1 victory against Genoa.

AC Milan vs Frosinone kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Frosinone will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on December 2 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch AC Milan vs Frosinone online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Defender Malick Thiaw suffered a knock in Tuesday's defeat to Dortmund. Given that Pierre Kalulu, Simon Kjaer, Marco Pellegrino and Mattia Caldara are already out injured, Rade Krunic will need to slot in at center-back again.

Pioli would be left with the option of Luka Jovic to lead the attack, as Olivier Giroud is suspended, while Rafael Leao and Noah Okafor nurse their respective injuries.

Meanwhile, Ismael Bennacer is back after recovering from his knee surgery and may make it to the bench.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Krunic, Hernandez; Musah, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic; Jovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Tomori, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Romero Forwards: Jovic, Traore, Chukwueze

Frosinone team news

While Abdou Harroui is set to miss out with a foot injury, Luca Mazzitelli remains a doubt after his absence in the Genoa win.

Ilario Monterisi is likely to be prefered over Riccardo Marchizza at left-back owing to the latter's muscle problem.

Juventus loanee Matias Soule should be deployed in support of either Walid Cheddira or Marvin Cuni up front.

Frosinone possible XI: Turati; Monterisi, Okoli, Romagnoli, Oyono; Bourabia, Barrenechea; Reinier, Soule, Ibrahimovic; Cheddira

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turati, Cerodolini, Avella, Frattali Defenders: Okoli, Monterisi, Romagnoli, Kalaj, Lusuardi, Marchizza, Lirola, Oyono Midfielders: Mazzitelli, Barrenechea, Bourabia, Brescianini, Lulic, Reinier, Garritano, Gelli Forwards: Cheddira, Jorge, Cuni, Caso, Baez, Kvernadze, Soule, Ibrahimovic, Bidaoui

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 19, 2019 AC Milan 2-0 Frosinone Serie A December 26, 2018 Frosinone 0-0 AC Milan Serie A May 1, 2016 AC Milan 3-3 Frosinone Serie A December 20, 2015 Frosinone 2-4 AC Milan Serie A

