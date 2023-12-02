This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AC Milan vs Frosinone: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
Serie A
team-logo
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
team-logo
WATCH ON TNT SPORTS
Christian Pulisic AC Milan 2023-24Getty Images
Serie AMilanFrosinoneMilan vs Frosinone

How to watch the Serie A match between AC Milan and Frosinone, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inconsistent results in their recent outings leave AC Milan playing catch up in the Serie A title race as the Rossoneri welcome Frosinone to San Siro on Saturday.

Beaten in Europe in the midweek, Stefano Pioli's side are now seven points adrift of current leaders Juventus. Milan won only two of their last five league meetings including the latest 1-0 win over Fiorentina, while Frosinone moved into the top half of the table following last weekend's 2-1 victory against Genoa.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

AC Milan vs Frosinone kick-off time & stadium

Date:December 2, 2023
Kick-off time:7:45 pm GMT
Venue:San Siro

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Frosinone will be played at San Siro in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on December 2 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch AC Milan vs Frosinone online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 2Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2 in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

RELATED:

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Defender Malick Thiaw suffered a knock in Tuesday's defeat to Dortmund. Given that Pierre Kalulu, Simon Kjaer, Marco Pellegrino and Mattia Caldara are already out injured, Rade Krunic will need to slot in at center-back again.

Pioli would be left with the option of Luka Jovic to lead the attack, as Olivier Giroud is suspended, while Rafael Leao and Noah Okafor nurse their respective injuries.

Meanwhile, Ismael Bennacer is back after recovering from his knee surgery and may make it to the bench.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Krunic, Hernandez; Musah, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic; Jovic

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante
Defenders:Tomori, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi
Midfielders:Bennacer, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic, Romero
Forwards:Jovic, Traore, Chukwueze

Frosinone team news

While Abdou Harroui is set to miss out with a foot injury, Luca Mazzitelli remains a doubt after his absence in the Genoa win.

Ilario Monterisi is likely to be prefered over Riccardo Marchizza at left-back owing to the latter's muscle problem.

Juventus loanee Matias Soule should be deployed in support of either Walid Cheddira or Marvin Cuni up front.

Frosinone possible XI: Turati; Monterisi, Okoli, Romagnoli, Oyono; Bourabia, Barrenechea; Reinier, Soule, Ibrahimovic; Cheddira

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Turati, Cerodolini, Avella, Frattali
Defenders:Okoli, Monterisi, Romagnoli, Kalaj, Lusuardi, Marchizza, Lirola, Oyono
Midfielders:Mazzitelli, Barrenechea, Bourabia, Brescianini, Lulic, Reinier, Garritano, Gelli
Forwards:Cheddira, Jorge, Cuni, Caso, Baez, Kvernadze, Soule, Ibrahimovic, Bidaoui

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
May 19, 2019AC Milan 2-0 FrosinoneSerie A
December 26, 2018Frosinone 0-0 AC MilanSerie A
May 1, 2016AC Milan 3-3 FrosinoneSerie A
December 20, 2015Frosinone 2-4 AC MilanSerie A

Useful links