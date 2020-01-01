AC Milan to face minnows Shamrock Rovers in Europa League as Spurs take on Lokomotiv Plovdiv

The draw for the second round of qualifying in Europe's second tier competition has been completed, with some intriguing ties plucked out of the hat

have been drawn against Irish minnows Shamrock Rovers in the , while have been handed a tie against Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

The second round of qualifying will kick off on September 17, with all fixtures set to be played in a straight knockout format behind closed doors amid the continued threat of coronavirus.

In the tie of the round, Milan will travel to Dublin to take on -based Rovers, who set up the glamour encounter by beating Finnish club Ilves on penalties in the previous round.

The Rossoneri were excluded from the competition last term due to Financial Fair Play breaches, but secured sixth place in to return to the continental stage under Stefano Pioli.

Second qualifying round ties: 17 September 👇#UEL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 31, 2020 Elsewhere, Spurs will come up against Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Bulgaria, as Jose Mourinho bids to bring to an end to the club's 12-year wait for major silverware. The Lilywhites missed out on football for the first time in five years after finishing sixth in the Premier League last term, but will be expected to reach the latter stages of Europe's second-tier competition. Scottish giants , currently helmed by legend Steven Gerrard, will also be competing in the Europa League in 2020-21, with their first qualifying encounter coming against Lincoln Red Imps in Gibraltar.