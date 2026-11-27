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AC Milan staged a stunning second-half fightback to beat Olympiacos 4-2 in Greece and revive their faltering Europa League campaign. Manager Ruben Amorim was quick to deflect tactical credit after watching one standout winger tear the hosts apart in a blistering 15-minute spell.

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Hutchinson inspires dramatic turnaround in Greece

Hutchinson produced a goal and two assists to power Milan past Olympiacos in a thrilling Europa League clash. The Rossoneri overturned a two-goal deficit to claim a vital victory and keep their European hopes alive.

Trailing 2-0 after Mike Maignan's own goal and a superb strike from Jota Silva, Milan looked destined for another damaging defeat. Hutchinson sparked the revival in the 56th minute, picking up possession near halfway, driving forward, cutting inside and firing calmly into the far corner.

The winger then set up Alphadjo Cisse for the equaliser seven minutes later before creating the 71st-minute volley that saw substitute Christian Pulisic put Milan ahead. Diego Moreira sealed the 4-2 triumph in stoppage time on a counter-attack involving Pulisic.

Amorim hands full credit to Hutchinson

Following the final whistle, Amorim played down his own tactical adjustments and insisted Hutchinson's individual brilliance decided the contest.

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"I didn't change the game," the former Manchester United manager told reporters. "[Goncalo] Ramos came off because he was in pain, so it was a normal substitution. Hutchinson changed the game more than I did. What changed was the first goal."

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Amorim made it clear that such an influential display came as no surprise, while challenging the winger to maintain his high standards. "I always expect this from him," he added. "He has the potential to do much more. He has talent, like other players in the squad, but it's the head that counts."

Milan avoid unwanted European history

The victory arrived at a critical moment for the competition favourites, who had lost three of their opening four league-phase fixtures. Conceding twice in Greece also brought an unwelcome milestone, with Opta confirming Milan have now let in at least two goals in three consecutive European matches for the first time in club history. Despite those defensive concerns, Amorim believes the manner of the comeback can serve as a turning point for his squad.

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"It definitely changes our future," he said. "We did well in the second half, but we made a lot of mistakes again and we have to improve. We have a lot to do to become a very strong team, but the spirit is there. This is the start of something. To believe it, you have to see it. Today we saw that we came back from two goals down and won 4-2. Our confidence will grow."

Rossoneri look to build momentum

The three points lift Milan to 20th place in the Europa League standings, leaving them on six points from five league-phase matches. While plenty of work remains to secure progression, the result breathes much-needed life into their continental campaign.