AC Milan need a good boss, and it doesn't matter if he's not Italian - Ancelotti on Rangnick links

The German coach has been linked with San Siro, and one former club favourite believes there is no reason a foreigner should not be appointed

Former boss Carlo Ancelotti says supporters of the Rossoneri should not worry about a foreign coach coming in, amid speculation surrounding Ralf Rangnick.

Experienced coach Rangnick is head of sport and development for Red Bull GmbH – the group which owns club .

The 61-year-old German has been strongly linked with a switch to Milan, who are currently coached by Stefano Pioli, potentially in a joint sporting director and coach role.

The Rossoneri experienced a frustrating campaign prior to the suspension of the season, and sat seventh when the coronavirus pandemic halted league activity.

Ancelotti led Milan to two triumphs and a Serie A title during a 2001-09 stint in charge at San Siro.

Now manager of , Ancelotti sees no reason why the next Milan coach should not come from outside .

"He's a foreigner? That is nothing to worry about. Fans should be worried about poor managers. But Milan have chosen many coaches and have chosen many good ones," Ancelotti said in an Instagram Live conversation with journalist and presenter Carlo Pellegatti.

"We met when I was in . I don't know him, from what I read he was in love with [Arrigo] Sacchi's Milan, but I don’t know the methodology."

As well as Champions League glory, Ancelotti experienced heartache in the competition, losing the 2005 final to on penalties after the Reds staged an incredible comeback from three goals behind.

The coach, however, believes that side was actually more talented than both the line-ups that came out on top in Champions League deciders.

“The 2007 team was technically inferior than the 2005 team, who remain the best team with the best performance in a final," he said.

“The 2005 team were better than the one in 2003. In 2007, we had extraordinary motivation. We won it through motivation rather than quality.

“I watched [the Istanbul Final] back 10 years later. We also played very well in extra time. [Jamie] Carragher told me they couldn’t take it anymore and they wanted to go to penalties.”

In a wide-ranging interview, Ancelotti also lauded the impact Zlatan Ibrahimovic – a player he coached at – has made since his return to San Siro.

"I'm not surprised that he's still playing, I don't know how long he will still play," Ancelotti said of Ibrahimovic.

"His character, I like it very much. He was always very attentive to the team's needs, this is always very important for a coach."