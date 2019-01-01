Abu Bakar wants to sign local super-subs for PKNP in second transfer window

PKNP want to improve their Super League position, and for that they want to bring in new local signings in the coming transfer window.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

After seeing his side fall to a slim 2-1 defeat to in their round 10 encounter on Saturday, boss Abu Bakar Fadzim has expressed his desire to bring in new signings to ensure the club's top-tier safety.

The visitors managed to pull one back through Fazrul Hazli Kadri's late stunner five minutes from time, but couldn't find the goal that would have cancelled out Sandro da Silva's 14th minute penalty and Syahmi Safari's 78th minute goal.

Thankfully, despite the result, PKNP still remain in eighth place, as the three teams immediately below them in the standings were all defeated in their respective matchday 10 encounter as well.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Abu Bakar disagreed when asked whether his charged played a little too carefully in the match because of fatigue.

"It was because we were playing against Selangor who have experienced players, and this was always going to be a tough task. It wasn't because we were trying to be careful.

"My captain Hafiz Ramdan and the other guys did their best, but the team made an avoidable technical mistake in the first 15 minutes [which led to the penalty]. But what's done is done and we learn from it and we are still in eighth spot. We will make changes to the attacking line in the second transfer window, to ensure that we are competitive in the remaining 12 league matches," he noted.

He explained further that he is targeting local attackers when the mid-season transfer window opens next month.

"Our current foreign attackers haven't been as effective as we'd hoped and I want to rectify this. We want to finish the campaign in mid-table. Yashir [Islame] and Giancarlo are very good but we can't depend on them alone and they need more attacking support.

"I want to sign one or two local players in the super-sub role, and if this happens it will go a long way towards improving our campaign. We will conduct an analysis of our first round performance and determine our financial capability [before making the signings]," explained the former head coach.

