‘I can do what he does’ – Aboubakar savages Salah again as Liverpool star fails to impress Cameroon striker

Vincent Aboubakar has doubled down on his criticism of Mohamed Salah, with the Cameroon striker saying he is just as good as the Liverpool talisman.

Egyptian star first criticised in February

Has been in decent form of late

Al Nassr frontman still not convinced

WHAT HAPPENED? Salah has been in impressive form of late for Premier League employers, with nine goals recorded through his last eight appearances in all competitions, but he has still not done enough to earn praise from a fellow frontman plying his club trade in Saudi Arabia at Al Nassr. Aboubakar claims he would be as productive for Liverpool as their Egypt international if given a chance to prove his worth on the most prestigious of sporting stages.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ex-Porto and Besiktas star Aboubakar has told 90FootballFr of Salah: “I'm not impressed by him. I can do what he does. I just don't have the opportunity to play in a big club. I understand people's attitudes, he's one of the best goalscorers in the Premier League. It makes sense that when you go on about a player like that, people will talk. But I did say that it was my opinion, my point of view. I don't give a toss if people don't like it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is not the first time that Aboubakar has taken aim at Salah, with the 30-year-old frontman telling RFI back in February ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations clash between Egypt and the Cameroon side he captains: “Of course, he’s doing good stuff in the Premier League because he’s been in a team that’s been there for years. He’s a good player but not at the level of some like [Kylian] Mbappe. He doesn’t impress me much. I say it clearly because I’m an honest person and I have my way of seeing things. If he impressed me, I would say so. But he doesn’t impress me much. He’s a good player, he scores a lot but he doesn’t produce a lot of stuff in the game.”

WHAT NEXT? Salah has hit 14 goals for Liverpool across all competitions this season and is up to 170 in total for the Reds through 274 appearances – with his efforts contributing to the collection of Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, Carabao Cup and FA Cup honours.