Aberdeen vs Hacken: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Aberdeen and Hacken, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aberdeen will host Hacken in the second-leg clash of the Europa League play-off fixture at the Pittodrie Stadium on Thursday.

The first-leg encounter ended in a 2-2 draw, so the tie is finely balanced ahead of the second-leg match at Pittodrie. Aberdeen will be hoping to take advantage of home support and get the job done, but Hacken will be confident of scoring a goal with the possibility of winning the tie.

Hacken, on the other hand, can boast of better form in recent games as they have registered only one loss in their last six matches, while Aberdeen have managed to win just one of their last five fixtures. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aberdeen vs Hacken kick-off time

Date: August 31, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm BST Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

The game between Aberdeen and Hacken will be played at the Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 7.45 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Aberdeen vs Hacken online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Scotland in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aberdeen team news

Aberdeen continue to face challenges with their squad, particularly as they are still without Rhys Williams, a loanee from Liverpool, who is currently sidelined due to a back injury.

On a positive note, Angus MacDonald has managed to make a comeback, appearing in the team's last three matches following a successful recovery from a knee issue. His return has been a timely boost for the team, adding some much-needed depth to their squad.

Aberdeen predicted XI: Roos; Devlin, Rubezic, McKenzie; Morris, Clarkson, Shinnie, Hayes; Polvara; Miovski, Duk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Roos, Doohan Defenders: Rubezic, Stewart, Milne, MacKenzie, McGarry, Devlin, Dadia, MacDonald Midfielders: Clarkson, Shinnie, Polvara, Barron, Hayes, Duncan, Besuijen, Morris Forwards: Duk, Miovski, Sokler

Hacken team news

Simon Gustafson seems to be on the mend, having rejoined the matchday squad last week after recovering from a thigh injury. The midfielder may very well be in the running for some playing time on Thursday.

Johan Hammar won't be available due to a suspension, having been red-carded towards the end of last week's first-leg match. Either Simon Sandberg or Franklin Tebo Uchenna is expected to fill in the centre-back position, partnering with Even Hovland.

Haxken predicted XI: Abrahamsson; Fridriksson, Sandberg, Hovland, Laursen; Rygaard, Sa. Gustafson, Romeo; Sadiq, Hrstic, Layouni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brattberg, Abrahamsson, Banozic Defenders: Uchenna, Hovland, Friðriksson, Sandberg, Hodžić, Carlsson, Totland, Jansson Midfielders: Youssef, Gustafson, Dahbo, Rygaard, Sana, Romeo Forwards: Kamara, Hrstić, Turgott, Sonko, Layouni, Trpchevski, Sadiq, Nilsson, Chidi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2023 Hacken 2 - 2 Aberdeen Europa League July 2021 Hacken 2 - 0 Aberdeen Europa Conference League July 2021 Aberdeen 5 - 1 Hacken Europa Conference League

