Aberdeen vs HJK: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Aberdeen and HJK will be looking to avoid another defeat in the Europa Conference League when the two sides clash at Pittodrie on Thursday.
The Dons lost their Group G opener 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt, while the Finnish side succumbed to a 3-2 loss to PAOK last month.
Both Aberdeen and HJK have since won their subsequent domestic matches with the former coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 win over Rangers at the weekend and Klubi last beating Honka 3-0 last Friday.
Aberdeen vs HJK kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 5, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Pittodrie
The UEFA Europa Conference League match between Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki will be played at the Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen, Scotland.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on October 5 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Aberdeen vs HJK online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 3, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.
Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Aberdeen team news
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson may be tempted to name a similar lineup from the Rangers win, with Bojan Miovski likely to be preferred over Duk for a centre-forward role.
Richard Jensen will be raring to face the side he spent a bit of his youth career at.
Aberdeen possible XI: Roos; Devlin, Gartenmann, Rubezic, Jensen, McKenzie; Polvara, Shinnie, Clarkson, McGrath; Miovski.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Roos, Doohan, Ritchie
|Defenders:
|Williams, Rubezic, Gartenmann, Jensen, MacDonald, Milne, MacKenzie, McGarry, Devlin, Dadia
|Midfielders:
|Clarkson, Shinnie, Polvara, Barron, Hayes, McGrath, Duncan
|Forwards:
|Duk, Miovski, Gueye, Sokler, Besuijen, Morris
HJK team news
Goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa is still sidelined with an injury he suffered in the PAOK loss, but Georgios Kanellopoulos is back after sustaining a knock of his own in the same game.
Jesse Ost would replace Maenpaa in goal, with Topi Keskinen throwing his hat for a start after scoring against Honka.
HJK possible XI: Ost; Raitala, Da Graca, Toivio; Soiri, Lingman, Kanellopoulos, Hamalainen; Keskinen, Radulovic, Bande.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ost, Iliev
|Defenders:
|Ollila, Hamalainen, Toivio, Da Graca, Halme, Tenho, Moren, Raitala, Kouassivi-Benissan, Pettersson
|Midfielders:
|Rogic, Peltola, Paananen, Soiri, Kanellopoulos, Hetemaj
|Forwards:
|Hostikka, Radulovic, Lingman, Riski, Bande, Keskinen, Olusanya, Stjopin, Tanaka, Ezeh
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first time Aberdeen and HJK Helsinki face each other across all competitions.