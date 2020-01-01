Abam and Chuigoue lift Andalusian Women's Cup with Real Betis

The Cameroonian and Equato-guinean secured their maiden trophy with the Spanish outfit following a convincing win over Granada

Michaela Abam and Dorine Chuigoue helped win the 2020 Andalusian Women's Cup after a 2-1 win over Granada in the final on Saturday.

The and Equatorial Guinea internationals signed in the 2019 and 2020 summer respectively on permanent deals. They impressed for Pier Luigi Cherubino's side to claim the maiden title.

Before Saturday's final, the Africans starred in Betis' 2-1 semi-final triumph over Cordoba on Friday evening following up on a massive 10-0 quarter-final win in which Abam hit a hat-trick on Thursday.

Chuigoue's experience earned her a starting role against the Reto Iberdrola side, while Abam was brought on to preserve their victory.

After a few botched attempts, Betis finally broke the resistance of Granada when Oriana Altuve blasted home 10 minutes after the restart.

However, the Reto Iberdrola outfit fought back immediately and Laura Perez brought them back on level terms a minute later.

Desperate for a winner, Aixa Salvador netted in the 70th minute to ensure the Primera Iberdrola side celebrated victory in the end.

Chuigoue was in action from the start to finish, while Abam, who scored three goals in three games featured in the last 10 minutes.

The win means Chuigoue and Abam have won their first trophy with the Iberdrola club and gained a huge boost ahead of the season.

After the match, the Africans will be hoping to launch their new league campaign on a high when they face in a week's time.