A to Z of Horse Racing Terminology: Complete Glossary of Horse Racing terms

Horse Racing Terminology - Why is it Important?

Horse racing has its own language filled with specialised terminology and jargon. Understanding these terms helps bettors and fans follow races more easily and interpret racecards, betting markets, and commentary.

Our guide is here to inform you about all of the most important horse racing terminology and what they mean to make you well-equipped to both read about and understand horse racing as best as possible.

Key Horse Racing Terms and Jargon

Abandoned

When a race meeting is cancelled, it’s usually because of bad weather or unsafe conditions.

Age

The age of a horse can affect which races it is allowed to run in.

All Weather

A type of racecourse surface that can be used in most weather conditions.

Banker

A horse that a bettor believes is almost certain to win.

Betting Ring

The area at a racecourse where bookmakers stand and take bets.

Black Type

A term showing that a horse has performed well in important races listed in sales catalogues.

Boxed In

When a horse cannot move forward because other horses are blocking its path.

Bloodstock

Horses bred for racing or breeding.

Bridle

The equipment that’s placed on a horse’s head to help the jockey control it.

Brought Down

When a horse falls because another horse falls in front of it.

Bumper

A National Hunt race ran on the flat with no jumps.

Chase

A steeplechase race where horses jump large fences.

Cheekpieces

Pieces of equipment attached to a horse’s bridle to help it focus.

Claimer

A race where horses can be bought for a set price after the race.

Connections

The people involved with a horse, such as the owner, trainer, and jockey.

Dead Heat

When two or more horses finish exactly level and share the win.

Declared

When a horse is officially confirmed to run in a race.

Disqualification

When a horse is removed from the results for breaking a rule.

Draw

The stall number a horse starts from in races with starting stalls.

Favourites

The horse or horses with the shortest odds and most support from bettors.

Fences

The obstacles horses jump in steeplechase races.

Field

All the horses that are running in a race.

Front Runner

A horse that likes to race in the lead.

Furlong

A distance used in racing equal to one-eighth of a mile (about 200 metres).

Gallop

A fast pace of running is often used when training horses.

Going

The condition of the racecourse ground, such as soft, good, or firm.

Graded Races

High-quality National Hunt races are ranked as Grade 1, 2, or 3.

Handicap

A race where horses carry different weights to make the race more even.

Handicapper

The official tasked with deciding the weight each horse should carry in handicaps.

Hood

Headgear that covers a horse’s ears to help keep it calm.

In-Running

Betting markets that take place while the race is happening.

Juvenile

A young horse, usually two years old on the flat or three years old over jumps.

Length

A measurement of distance between horses, roughly the length of a horse.

Listed Race

A good quality race just below Group or Graded level.

Maiden

A horse that has never won a race, or a race for such horses.

Mare

An adult female horse, which is five years old or older.

NAP

A tipster’s strongest betting selection of the day.

Neck

A small distance between horses at the finish, smaller than a length.

Non-Runners

Horses that entered but did not take part in the race.

Novice

A horse in its first season of racing in a certain type of race.

Off the Bridle

When a jockey has to push or urge the horse to keep up its speed.

On the Bridle

When a horse is running easily without the jockey asking for extra effort.

Open Ditch

A type of fence in steeplechase racing with a ditch in front of it.

Outsider

A horse with long odds that is not expected to win.

Pacemaker

A horse used to set a strong early pace for another horse from the same stable.

Paddock

The area where horses are kept or walked before a race.

Parade Ring

The area where horses parade before the race, allowing supporters to see them.

Penalty

Extra weight a horse must carry because it has recently won a race.

Photo Finish

A camera image that’s used to decide very close finishes.

Pulled Up

When a jockey stops a horse during the race.

Pulling

When a horse runs too eagerly, and the jockey struggles to hold it back.

Racecard

A printed or digital guide with information about the races and runners.

SP (Starting Price)

The official betting odds of a horse at the moment the race begins.

Sprinter

A horse that performs best in short-distance races.

Stallion

An adult male horse used for breeding.

Stalls

The starting gates horses stand in before flat races begin.

Stewards Inquiry

An investigation by race officials into possible rule-breaking during a race.

Stud

A farm where horses are bred.

Thoroughbred

The breed of horse used in most horse racing.

Triple Crown

A series of three major races that a horse can try to win in the same season.

Turn of Foot

A horse’s ability to speed up quickly during a race.

Undulating

A racecourse with slopes and hills rather than being flat.

Visor

Headgear with eye shields that help a horse focus forward.

Weighed-In

When the jockey is checked after the race to confirm the horse carried the correct weight.

Whip

A light riding crop used by jockeys to encourage the horse.

Yard

Another word for a trainer’s stable or training base.