A second Verratti, a second Marquinhos - Tuchel reveals 'simple' Christmas list

The Paris Saint-Germain boss admits it is tough to find the requisite quality to strengthen his squad in the winter window

Thomas Tuchel has outlined the difficulty Paris Saint-Germain will have to improve their squad in January, admitting he would like another Marco Verratti and another Marquinhos.

PSG are still challenging on four fronts heading into 2019, clear at the top of Ligue 1 and set to face misfiring Manchester United in the last 16 of the Champions League.

There is still a desire to strengthen the side in the upcoming transfer window, but head coach Tuchel acknowledges that it is difficult to find players of the quality he desires.

Discussing potential transfer targets, Tuchel told a news conference: "It's simple - I would like to have a second Verratti and a second Marquinhos and I would be very happy.

"They have top quality, top personality, they are top players. Top, top, top! They are hard to find.

"I am the coach - it is very difficult for me to be satisfied with our level. In my opinion, one must always improve: my translator, you [the media], me... I'm demanding."

One position in which PSG are well stocked is with the goalkeepers, as Alphonse Areola and veteran star Gianluigi Buffon continue to vie for the starting berth.

Areola has regularly been linked with moves away from Paris in recent years, yet he signed a new contract this week and Tuchel is pleased with the attitude of the academy graduate.

"In every meeting, Areola has said to me, 'This is my club, it's my club, I want to stay here'," Tuchel said. "It's really important to have boys like that.

"This is a good signal. I'm very happy that he's with us for a few years."

Tuchel did confirm that Areola is a doubt to face Nantes on Saturday, however, with Angel di Maria also potentially missing out.

However, with PSG still unbeaten in Ligue 1 and 10 points clear of second-placed Lille with two games in hand to boot, they are unlikely to feel too concerned by the absence of two players.