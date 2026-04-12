A Saudi doctor has dismissed Inzaghi’s claims and exposed the real cause behind Al-Hilal’s injury crisis

Simone Inzaghi, the Italian manager of Saudi club Al-Hilal, has come under fierce criticism from a sports-medicine specialist after his recent comments on injuries.

Al-Hilal have been hit by a series of high-profile injuries this season, prompting questions about Inzaghi’s methods.

Inzaghi hit back at the criticism during a press conference on the eve of Monday’s round-of-16 clash with Qatar’s Al Sadd in the AFC Champions League.

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Inzaghi retorted, “All the injuries were caused by bruises, not fatigue or poor conditioning, as some suggest.”

However, Saudi sports-medicine specialist Dr Rakan Al-Wabel told the programme “Al-Muntasif” that the club had actually suffered a series of muscle injuries, not mere bruises as the coach claimed.

He added: “The cause of the injuries lies in Inzaghi’s approach to applying high pressure; the coach must focus on a single competition and manage the physical workload more intelligently.”

He concluded, “Inzaghi’s approach could cost the club multiple tournaments, so he must manage the situation intelligently.”