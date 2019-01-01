'A no-brainer' - Giggs joins former Man Utd stars in backing Solskjaer appointment

The new Old Trafford manager's ex-team-mates have been queueing up to praise the club's decision to give him the job permanently

Ryan Giggs has described the decision to appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as 's permanent manager as "a no-brainer".

The Old Trafford legend and former team-mate of the 46-year-old Norwegian has added his approval to positive reaction to the confirmation on Thursday that Solskjaer had signed a three-year contract .

United lost just one of 13 league games during the former striker's interim period in charge and reached the quarter-finals by beating Paris St-Germain .

And manager Giggs, quoted by the BBC , said: "I'm delighted to see he has got the job permanently.

"He has done so well since he has taken over.

"Really, it was a no-brainer in the end with the success he has had in a short space of time."

Giggs, 45, played for 11 seasons alongside Solskjaer at Old Trafford and briefly acted as interim manager following David Moyes' sacking in 2014.

He believes the club have made the right move in appointing a former United player.

"You have someone who has played for the club, coached at the club too, and recognises what a Manchester United player looks like," he added.

"People from the outside may be a little bit sceptical about that, but when you have played at the club and experienced the way the fans want you to play, I think you understand more than someone coming from the outside."

Giggs' comments come after other former team-mates of Solskjaer such as Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand expressed their happiness at the decision.

Neville tweeted: "I’m delighted for Ole. I didn’t think this would happen when he was appointed [as interim manager].

"However the results and spirit in the club have been incredible since he arrived and he deserves it. He now needs support in the transfer market in terms of finance and the right resource!"

Ferdinand posted: "Yessss Ole is officially at the wheel... Signed, Sealed, Delivered! Manager of Man Utd!"

Former United striker Dimitar Berbatov tweeted: “Yeeesss! He’s more than earned it! Good luck, Ole!” while Eric Cantona added: “Congratulations! All the best my friend!”

Solskjaer starts his reign as permanent boss with the visit to Old Trafford of Watford on the Premier League on Saturday.