A look at the favourites to win the Champions League this season

It’s been decided. Manchester City and Liverpool have made it to the final four of the Champions League, joining Real Madrid and Villarreal in the semi-finals of the competition.

The first games of the semi-finals will play out on Tuesday, April 26 and on Wednesday, April 27.

Liverpool will host Villarreal at Anfield, before a return fixture at El Madrigal in Spain. Meanwhile, Manchester City will also start out on home turf, playing against Real Madrid.

The return fixtures will then take place on Tuesday, May 3 and Wednesday, May 4. The final is just weeks away, with the date set for Saturday, May 28 at the Stade de France in Paris.

The pressure’s on for the four remaining teams as they begin the countdown to the final few games. It’s all getting real, as the four clubs gear up for their final fixtures, and soccer fans worldwide can scout out the best soccer betting sites to back their favourites.

Here’s a quick look at the remaining teams as the Champions League comes to a head!

Liverpool

First up, it’s the Reds - this spirited team will certainly benefit from starting out on home turf, with their loyal fans at Anfield cheering them on against Villarreal.

Getty

Liverpool are totally at the top of their game - when they’re on top form, they’re on fire, and under Jurgen Klopp’s leadership they’re often a force to be reckoned with. The likes of Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz have brought a new edge to Liverpool’s formation, and of course fan favourite Mohamed Salah will be expected to perform well in these crucial final matches.

Villarreal

Villarreal have punched well above their weight this season, beating big teams on their way to the final four. It’s worth remembering that the coach Unai Emery is a knockout specialist, having won the Europa League four times in the past. Emery has focused on building his team’s mental resilience, and their grit and determination shone through when they eliminated Bayern Munich on their way to the semi-finals.

In the last year, this small yet powerful club has defeated giants like Manchester United, Juventus, and now Bayern Munich, proving themselves on the European stage. They won’t want to stop here, with the trophy in sight, and Liverpool definitely shouldn’t underestimate Villarreal’s ability to bring about a shock result.

It’s all to play for as this remarkable team from a small town in Spain gear up for the last four. It’s only the second time they’ve made it through to the Champions League semi-finals - they’ll be ready to fight for a win.

Manchester City

Having survived a brutal battle with Atletico Madrid, City’s players may be bruised and battered but more determined than ever to win the trophy. They paid a price to reach the semi-final round, with top players Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker both picking up injuries and being forced off the pitch during the match.

Getty

It’s the third time in the club’s history that they’ve made it to the Champions League semi-finals, and the stakes are pretty high, as the team haven’t yet had a Champions League win under Pep Guardiola’s management.

Despite some setbacks, City are more than capable of winning the title, with their formidable attack, star players like De Bruyne and Phil Foden, and impressive high-speed pressing manoeuvres.

Real Madrid

Last but absolutely not least, there’s 13-time European champions, Real Madrid. It’s an incredible achievement for the club to be in the semi-finals once again, and they’ll certainly pose a major threat to Manchester City on April 26.

Fans saw that the team were seriously challenged by Chelsea in the quarter-finals, saved only by a stunning pass from much-loved midfielder Luka Modric. Real’s players may be shaken by the difficult match, but will surely have renewed resolve to prove themselves going into the final games.

It’s yet to be seen if they can add another trophy to their collection, but Real Madrid should never be underestimated. Top striker Karim Benzema has become a lucky charm for the club and could likely score a decisive goal in these last games. They’ve won it plenty of times before - no doubt they could do it again this time around.