'A lion never dies' - Medhi Benatia admits ‘difficult' Juventus period

The 31-year-old centre-back has seen his playing time limited this season and has yet to feature in a match in over a month

Medhi Benatia has revealed that he is going through ‘difficult times’ at Juventus.

Leonardo Bonucci's return to the Allianz Stadium from AC Milan in the summer has limited Benatia's playing time.

Massimiliano Allegri has opted for a pairing of Giorgio Chiellini and the returning Italy international as his preferred centre-back options.

So far this season, the Atlas Lions captain has played just six matches across all competitions including five league outings.

His last showing was on November 11 in the Bianconeri’s 2-0 win over AC Milan where he featured for the entire 90 minutes.

The former Bayern Munich defender has been an unused substitute for Juventus in their last seven games but has appreciated his fans across the world for their show of support and patience.

“In this difficult time, many of you leave me messages of support, and I thank you for it,” Benatia wrote on Instagram.

“I particularly want to pay tribute to the Moroccans across the world who take the time to write to me.

“As I cannot answer everyone, I confirm that there is no room for doubt and that we must continue to move our head up because a lion never dies, he sleeps.”

His situation at the Allianz Stadium has raised questions about his future at the club with Besiktas and Arsenal reportedly interested in his signing but Goal understands that the Italian champions are not ready to part ways with the ex-AS Roma defender in January.