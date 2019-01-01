‘A great response!’ - Iwobi on Arsenal's comeback after Liverpool drubbing

The Nigeria international put in a decent shift as the Gunners returned to winning ways

Arsenal's performance against Fulham was ‘a great response’ to their disappointing loss to Liverpool, says Alex Iwobi.

The Gunners ran out 4-1 victors over Claudio Ranieri's men, with Iwobi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starring.

The result came at the back of a demoralising 5-1 loss to Jurgen Klopp's highflying Liverpool on Boxing Day. But Iwobi insist that Tuesday's showing was the perfect response needed to forge ahead after the defeat.

“It was a good performance from the team, and a great response after the defeat we had [at Liverpool] so it was a good result," Iwobi told media.

“They had a few chances and a few good spells, but we were resilient and able to ward them off.

“We had a few chances and with the attackers we have, we will always have those. But we were able to get four and that is enough for today!”

On whether the loss at Anfield affected their confidence heading into New Year day’s fixture, he continued: “No, not at all - we just picked ourselves up in training and you just have to forget about the past but learn your lessons. You could see today that we played with confidence and did well.

“We like to make sure our opponents are scared to come to the Emirates, and we have kept that going and it’s a great win for us and for the fans.