'A f*cking omnishambles' - Premier League labelled a 'laughing stock' after VAR chaos at Spurs vs Man City

After a series of incidents involving the Video Assistant in the first half of Sunday's game pundits and ex-players expressed their frustrations

Stan Collymore has lead the way among former players and commentators criticising VAR after a series of controversial incidents in the Premier League match between and .

The former forward labelled the VAR protocol “p*ss poor”, and “a f*cking omnishambles” on Twitter at half-time on Sunday.

The Video Assistant intervened three times in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, once to review a potential red card for a challenge by Raheem Sterling and twice for possible penalties for City.

Sterling, who was booked by referee Mike Dean, escaped further punishment for a hard challenge that left Alli limping for several minutes.

Serge Aurier was then retroactively adjudged to have fouled Sergio Aguero, almost two minutes after the initial incident, which Dean had waved away, leading to a penalty for City.

Ilkay Gundogan saw a poor spot kick saved by Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal with Sterling going over the ‘keepers arm from the rebound and VAR again checking for a penalty.

A confrontation followed, involving Sterling, who escaped further censure, despite bookings for Toby Alderweireld and Oleksandr Zinchenko for their roles in the incident.

All these factors combined to drive Collymore and others to vent their frustrations on social media.