‘A club where age does not matter’ – Chelsea loanee Guehi thanks Swansea for opportunity

The 20-year-old is on his way out of the Liberty Stadium after completing his loan spell, and he has appreciated the Swans for the opportunity

Marc Guehi thanked Swansea for giving him the chance to improve as he looks to return to his parent club, Chelsea.

The England youth international of Ivorian background was loaned to the Liberty Stadium.

There, he was a key figure in Steve Cooper’s squad – featuring in 50 senior games in all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign. Sadly, they failed in their bid to secure a Premier League berth.

Following the completion of his loan move, he will return to Stamford Bridge where he would be hoping to be in manager Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

Nonetheless, he has praised the club that has enhanced his reputation as well as shown commitment towards improving young players.

“For me, Swansea is the place where I have started my senior career; it’s where I’ve been given the opportunity to improve and given the time to develop and show what I can do,” Guehi told Swansea website.

“That just adds to the disappointment at not winning, I feel like I have got so much from my time at this football club, and I wanted to give back by helping to get to where we all wanted to be.

“I have learned so much from everyone here, from the coaches to my teammates, to the staff.

“It’s a club that sets really high standards but also embraces young players.

“You look across our squad and there are a lot of players who are 20 or 21 years of age. It’s a club where your age does not matter. If you are good enough, you will be given the chance.

“I will always be so grateful to Swansea whatever happens in the future. It’s a great club for young players.”

On the international scene, Guehi was part of the England U17 squad that won the 2017 Fifa U17 World Cup in India. Also, he has represented the European nation at the U17, U18, U19, U20 and U20 levels.

Even at that, he remains eligible to represent Cote d’Ivoire at senior level as he was born in Abidjan to Ivorian parents.