"I really couldn't care less whether you leak it earlier, whether it comes out earlier," Klopp said about the many advance revelations of his nominations, stressing: "But I find it a bit poor to make your living by putting something like that out earlier."

He aimed a clear swipe at the media and journalists who had revealed several players from his first squad in recent days. Above all, he said the special career moment for players receiving a first call-up was devalued by the chase for exclusive stories. You do "not always have to make such a big thing of everything straight away", Klopp complained.

At his introductory press conference, the 59-year-old had already drawn unmistakable boundaries and said everyone involved had to play their part in making the project a success. He also demanded that his family and private life be left completely alone. Klopp has now made it clear he wants the same approach around his players to avoid distracting background noise.

Why did Younes Ebnoutalib apologise to Jürgen Klopp?

Klopp also spoke about newcomer Younes Ebnoutalib, who had made his own call-up public in a clip posted on social media. Klopp had no issue with the Eintracht Frankfurt striker, who was asked about his call-up while out shopping, speaking openly. "He spoiled the broth for all the leakers. He sent me the video and apologised to me," he said.

He then told Ebnoutalib there was no need to "worry". "I saw a young lad who was unbelievably delighted. I'd like us all to preserve that enthusiasm," he said, before highlighting the striker's qualities: "He has come back from a serious injury. The decision in favour of him came relatively quickly within the coaching staff. The first half against Union (three goals, editor's note) was superb. He is a great talent even if he is already 23. He has already seen everything."