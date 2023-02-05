WATCH: Leeds unveil song for USMNT star McKennie ahead of Premier League debut

- McKennie gets new song at Leeds
- Chant comes ahead of Premier League debut
- Joins Aaronson and Adams at Leeds
WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest, Leeds fans gathered to sing a song for McKennie to the tune of "Aint Nobody" by Chaka Khan.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds have welcomed three American stars to the team this year, with Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams also recognized with their own chants early in their Leeds careers.
WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Following Sunday's visit to Nottingham Forest, Leeds will now look ahead to two consecutive games against Manchester United.