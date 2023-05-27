Koln vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Koln and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will head to Koln on Saturday for their final Bundesliga game of the season knowing that they must beat the hosts to stand any chance of winning the title. The German giants are two points behind league leaders Borussia Dortmund and will hope the latter drop points in their final game against Mainz.

The hosts will be looking to end their season on a high when they host Bayern. Koln are currently in 10th place in the table, and they are not in any danger of relegation. However, they will be looking to give their fans something to cheer about.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Koln vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date: May 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.30 pm BST Venue: RheinEnergieStadion

The Bundesliga match between Koln and Bayern Munich will be played on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Kick-off is at 2.30 pm BST for the fans in the United Kingdom.

How to Koln vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Arena Watch here

The game will be available to stream live online through the Sky app.

Team news & squads

Koln team news

Koln will be without forward Tigges against Bayern due to shoulder surgery. In addition, Florian Dietz and Mark Uth are also sidelined due to injuries.

A significant moment awaits defender Jonas Hector as he prepares to play his 228th and final Bundesliga match for Koln. The 32-year-old has announced his decision to retire at the end of the season. Interestingly, Hector is yet to secure a victory over Bayern Munich throughout his career, having faced them 11 times.

Koln predicted XI: Schwabe; Schmitz, Hubers, Chabot, Hector; Skhiri, Martel; Ljubicic, Kainz, Maina; Selke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Horn, Schwabe, Kobbing Defenders: Schmitz, Pederson, Hubers, Soldo, Hector, Kilian, Bakatukanda, Chabot, Strauch, Smajic Midfielders: Huseinbasic, Ljubicic, Martel, Kainz, Schindler, Skhiri, Limnios, Thielmann, Maina, Schwirten, Olesen Forwards: Anderson, Adamyan, Lemperle, Selke, Diehl, Schmid

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich will be missing several key players due to injuries. Manuel Neuer is ruled out with a broken leg, while Alphonso Davies and Lucas Hernandez are sidelined with thigh and knee injuries, respectively. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's availability is uncertain as he deals with a knee problem.

Meanwhile, Joao Cancelo, who is on loan from Manchester City, might be playing his last match for Bayern.

Bayern predicted XI: Sommer; Mazraoui, Pavard, De Ligt, Cancelo; Kimmich; Coman, Muller, Musiala, Sane; Gnabry.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Ulreich, Schenk Defenders: De Ligt, Blind, Cancelo, Sarr, Janitzek, Marusic, Mazraoui, Pavard, Upamecano Midfielders: Goretzka, Musiala, Wanner, Sane, Kimmich, Gravenberch Forwards: Gnabry, Coman, Muller, Tel, Mane.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 2023 Bayern 1-1 Koln Bundesliga January 2022 Koln 0-4 Bayern Bundesliga August 2021 Bayern 3-2 Koln Bundesliga July 2021 Koln 3-2 Bayern Friendly February 2021 Bayern 5-1 Koln Bundesliga

