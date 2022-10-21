Big Game Blake! MLS Goalkeeper of the Year steps up to lead Union past FC Cincy and into Eastern Conference final

The top-seeded Philadelphia Union took care of business in their opening MLS playoff game, edging FC Cincinnati 1-0 at home.

Union book spot in conference final

Flach the unlikely scorer

Goalkeeper of the Year Blake comes up huge

WHAT HAPPENED? The game's lone goal came in the second half, a nd it came via the unlikeliest of sources.

Leon Flach provided the moment the Union needed in the 59th minute, scoring his first goal of the season at the most opportune time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a grind-em-out game for the Union, who were the league's highest-scoring attack in the regular season. The Union's high-powered forward unit was held relatively quiet, but that will be just fine for them thanks to Flach's unlikely goal.

FC Cincinnati, meanwhile, had several chances to score and will feel hard done not to have gotten a goal. All credit for that will go to Union goalkeeper, and MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, Andre Blake, who made several spectacular saves to keep Cincy's free-flowing attacking trio scoreless.

The game, however, was marred by physical play, with several fouls and injury breaks preventing a real flow.

ALL EYES ON: Just one day after being named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, Blake more than lived up to the billing. The Jamaican star was spectacular, as he has been for years, making several massive saves down the stretch. He finished with five saves overall, drawing MVP chants as he sealed his 16th shutout of 2022.

Balke is the Union's longest-tenured player, so he'll know what this means for his club and just how to cope with the expectations that remain on this young Union team.

THE VERDICT: While the Union's league-leading attack was kept quiet, it may be their league-leading defense that gets them through the postseason.

The Union scored six more goals than any other MLS team this season, but they also conceded 12 fewer than anyone else, too.

We all know the saying: defense wins championships. The Union, fortunately for them, have both, which is why they may be favorites right on through the end.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE UNION? With Thursday's win, the Union have booked their place in the Eastern Conference finals, which they will host thanks to their stellar regular season record.

They'll face the winner of NYCFC's match against CF Montreal, which will be played on Sunday, in the conference final on October 30.