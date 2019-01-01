30 years, 1,000 games and 19 countries - Amazing Chelsea fan scoops prize

30 years, 1,000 matches and 19 countries – and a stunning collection of commemorative badges to prove it.

Chelsea fan Adam Walczak has most certainly gone the Extra Mile to show his incredible commitment to his club.

Spanning three decades, Walczak has seen it all: Premier League titles, FA Cup wins and, of course, that amazing night in Munich when the Blues lifted the UEFA Champions League.

He’s welcomed Jose Mourinho, twice, and bid farewell to club legends like Gianfranco Zola, Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.

#TheExtraMile “In 3 seasons, I’ve travelled over 200,000 miles.” Jake has gone the #TheExtraMile to watch the Blues. Have you? Submit your story NOW to win exclusive Chelsea FC prizes! Details in the comments below Posted by Goal.com on Tuesday, November 20, 2018

It’s only right that his passion and unrivalled dedication is rewarded – and so it comes as no surprise that he became the first winner of Hyundai’s ‘The Extra Mile’ campaign, which will see football fans from across its European club partners encouraged to submit stories explaining the lengths that they go to in order to follow their favourite team.

Walczak was presented with a pair of home match tickets to see his favourite team against Newcastle United, a 2018/19 Chelsea home shirt and a ball signed by the first-team.

Over the course of the 2018/19 season, the competition will reward the fans that share their best tales of how they have gone the extra mile.

Monthly winners will be rewarded with club prizes, ranging from match tickets to club merchandise.

The Extra Mile is open to fans of Hyundai’s new partner clubs, including Chelsea FC. who can find out more at https://blog.hyundai.co.uk/the-extra-mile