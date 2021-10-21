27 of the best gifts for Chelsea fans in 2021

Knowing someone who’s a football fan is a blessing, as there are tonnes of gift options related to the sport just waiting to be given. Though when there is so much out there, trawling through the internet for the perfect gift can feel like a sport in itself.

On top of this, the last thing you want is the recipient smiling politely as they open yet another gift they already own. Luckily, we’ve found the best quirky and unique gifts that will make them smile for all the right reasons.

In a year when Chelsea won the Champions League, it may be a surprise to hear that Chelsea fans would want any presents at all. However, there are many gifts available to brighten up their year just that little bit more.

There are Chelsea themed pop-its for the little ones, cosy slippers for those who feel the chill and books that will educate and take fans back to way back when.

So whether you’re looking for a Christmas present for your dad, a birthday gift for your son or daughter, or maybe even a treat for yourself, here are the 27 best gifts currently available for Chelsea fans.

Under £10.00

What do you get for the person who has everything? This limited edition Chelsea FC gift bar of Cadburys Dairy Milk chocolate is the perfect gift for fans of any age with a sweet tooth. The classic Cadbury’s purple wrapper has been printed with the Chelsea logo and star players names like Mason Mount, so there’s no mistaking who this is for.

Get it from Amazon for £6.00

When it comes to Christmas gifts, you can’t go wrong with a good old fashioned mug. Perfect for all lovers of tea, coffee and hot chocolate these gifts are a way of expressing your love, your pride or your fan status in a useful way that will bring a smile to their face all year round.

Get them from FOCO for £10.00 (rainbow), £6.00 (number one fan) and £9.00 (number one dad)

Whether you spell it whiskey or whisky, you can’t go wrong with a nice set of whiskey glasses. These are perfect for those fans who like to raise a toast after Chelsea win a match, or share a tipple after a loss. For fans of whiskey, we guarantee they will be used by the end of Christmas Day.

Get them from FOCO for £9.00

Chelsea fans will love this metal Stamford Bridge street sign that can be easily affixed to a wall. It’s a big step up from a blue-tac cornered poster in maturity and a cool way of showing appreciation for your football club.

Get it from Amazon for £7.45

This official Chelsea aluminium water bottle is perfect for those who are eco-conscious. We as a society are using less single-use plastic, and a great way to do that is by investing in a reusable water bottle. The metal keeps your water super cold all day and this one has a handy handle for carrying around the gym or office.

Get it from JD Sports for £10.00

Rhapsody in Blue: How I Fell in Love with the Great Chelsea Team of the Early Seventies tells a nostalgic tale of “smoke-filled pubs,… Fray Bentos pies, … (and) when being a fan meant traipsing through the turnstiles every week.” A great gift for those who enjoy learning about the social history of football, or perhaps for someone who wants to relive that golden age.

Get it from Amazon for £7.91

Make bathtime a little bit more Chelsea with this fun blue rubber duck. Equally enjoyable for kids in a bubble bath to play around with or as a floating companion during a grown-up soak. Plus, at £6.00 it’s a great shout for a Secret Santa gift for a Chelsea fan.

Get it from FOCO for £6.00

This official Chelsea wall calendar for 2022 is perfect for those busy bees who like staying organised. Or perhaps for somebody you think might need extra hints to remember special occasions? The calendar itself is A3 poster-sized so will make a nice addition to their wall, plus each month features high-quality photographs of the top players with their birthdays printed.

Get it from Amazon for £9.99

The latest craze in fidget toys has a ringleader, and that is pop-its. Pop-its replicate that ultra-satisfying feeling of popping bubble wrap, and the dimples push right back to the other side to start again. They’re great for kids who need a little extra help focusing, and these Push-Itz have the classic Chelsea logo printed on them. Trust us on this one, the little ones in your life will thank you for it.

Get them from FOCO for £10.00

Under £25.00

If you’d like to buy a Chelsea fan a piece of clothing, a football scarf is a great, one-size-fits-all accessory. Perfect for keeping warm on chilly match days whether watched at home with a cup of tea, at the pub with a pint or finally back at the football ground with a pie.

Get it from JD Sports for £12.00

This soft knitted hat makes a great gift for Chelsea fans who want to show off their club pride in the colder months when a coat is non-negotiable and replica shirts are out of the question. The hat from New Era has a Chelsea blue pompom and an embroidered badge as well as an intarsia design.

Get it from JD Sports for £25.00

This Chelsea FC BRXLZ football is a lovely gift for those who like to display quirky merchandise in their house. Kids and adults alike will have fun assembling all the brick pieces to make up a football that displays the Chelsea badge with pride.

Get it from FOCO for £22.00

Pat Nevin’s bestselling 2021 memoir, The Accidental Footballer is the perfect choice for fans of music and Chelsea. Pat Nevin writes articulately in a book that’s worlds away from the ghost-written autobiography expected of an ex-footballer. Fans can read about his nights out to the Hacienda, and how he initially turned down a contract at Chelsea to travel around Europe.

Get it from Amazon for £13.99

Hot off the press on 30 September 2021, it’s unlikely that your Chelsea fan will already have been gifted this book. That makes it a great choice for when you can’t get a sneaky peek at their bookshelf. Rulebreaker is a biography about Chelsea’s current manager Thomas Tuchel and is so up to date that it covers their May Champion’s League victory in Portugal. Andy Brassell of The Football Ramble podcast says it’s “instructive and revealing for the novice with plenty of freshness for seasoned Tuchel watchers too.”

Get it from Amazon for £12.35

These ceramic stoneware egg cups make having a hearty breakfast on match day an eggcellent choice. They have been dipped in Chelsea blue, have a cool paint-splattered design and make a great and useful gift for any age.

Get them from FOCO for £12.00

Footballs are notoriously difficult to wrap up, though that doesn’t stop them from being an eternally popular gift to give. This Nike Strike ball is complete with Chelsea’s current checkerboard style graphics and grooves to make the ball travel through the air like a dream.

Get it from JD sports for £25.00

These super cosy fleece-lined suede moccasin slippers are the perfect gift for Chelsea fans who like to put their feet up when watching football on TV. Plus, those mornings are only getting colder and these will help to take the chill off the air in style.

Get them from FOCO for £22.00

Season review DVDs are a Christmas staple under the tree in many houses, and the contribution from 2020/2021 is particularly juicy. It was a season that started with Frank Lampard as manager and ended with Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel lifting the Champion’s League trophy for the second time in the club’s history. If that isn’t a season worth commemorating, we don’t know what is!

Get it from Amazon for £11.49

These incredible Chelsea custom beer mats are the brainchild of twin brothers at Boot and Ball. With graphically sophisticated retro designs, fans have their favourite players and Chelsea moments commemorated in traditional beer mat form. They are so aesthetically pleasing that they feel like they should be framed on the wall rather than just used as a coaster.

Get them from Amazon for £14.95

Know someone who hates touching things like elevator buttons or punching in their pin at ATMs? These nifty “no-touch” keyrings are designed to do all the nasty work for you, so you can press the button at traffic lights without having to immediately whack out the hand gel. They’re covered in Chelsea branding, though you just might want to keep one for yourself.

Get them from FOCO for £15.00

No budget

This Chelsea themed festive knitted jumper actually lights up to show the crowd spreading cheer. As gaudy Christmas jumpers go, this one is actually quite stylish.

Get it from FOCO for £50.00

This Chelsea stadium backpack from Nike is a stylish and subtle way for someone to show their club pride either at a match, school, work or training. The straps are padded for comfort and there is a side pocket for a water bottle. It can also fit a 15” laptop inside which means it’s roomy.

Get it from Nike for £32.95

This A3 sized book is filled with full-colour newspaper pages heralding Chelsea’s most iconic moments dating over 100 years. It makes for a really thoughtful gift that can be personalised with a nice label on the inside page at a later date.

Get it from Amazon for £39.99

Relive the Chelsea pre-glory days with this 2000 replica retro shirt from Score Draw. It was an iconic shirt worn by club legends Gianfranco Zola, Dennis Wise and Roberto Di Matteo. A perfect gift for those who love nostalgia and retro fashion.

Get it from JD Sports for £35.00

This season’s pre-match shirt from Chelsea is one for the ages, ​​combining a post-Queen’s Gambit warped checkerboard print with a stunning blue and yellow colourway. This is the perfect option for someone who likes to think outside the box with their football merchandise.

Get it from JD Sports for £55.00

Marshalling a parkrun or walking the dogs on a freezing December morning? Not a problem. This unbelievably warm down Nike Strike puffer jacket is a dream for those who have to brave wet and windy conditions and the large zipped pockets are perfect for keeping hands toasty.

Get it from Nike for £189.95

Article continues below

This BRXLZ mini version of Stamford Bridge will keep Chelsea fans young and old occupied for hours fitting together all the puzzle pieces. There are approximately 3292 pieces included which when put together create a lovely and quirky Chelsea memento.

Get it from FOCO for £60.00