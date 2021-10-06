2022 World Cup Qualifiers: The hungrier between Mali and Kenya will carry the day – Okumu

The towering defender rubbishes claims they are a “small team” heading into their battle with Les Aigles at Adrar Stadium

Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu has dismissed claims that Mali are the favourites heading into their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The Kenyan side will face Les Aigles in the first meeting on Thursday at Adrar Stadium in Morocco before they meet again three days later at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

'Everything is possible in football'

“I always believe everything is possible in football because it is a sport you cannot predict what will happen in the next minute,” Okumu told Goal when asked if Kenya have a chance to beat Mali away.

“You cannot take chances with football and to me everything is possible, and speculations of them [Mali] being stronger than us, maybe is true, maybe is not but in the field it is eleven players against eleven and we also bring our own qualities.

“I think we will be able to compete and the most important thing is in the 90th minutes whoever wants it more will definitely carry the day.”

Asked whether he has taken his time to look into the Mali squad, Okumu, who currently turns out for Belgian side KAA Gent said: “I don’t think so, not so much, my focus for now is on our team and the qualities we have in our team.

“Whatever they have I don’t think it should be our concern, yes it is important to know about them but I think we should focus more about ourselves.”

'We don't have small team in football'

Meanwhile, Napsa Stars defender David Odhiambo is also confident that Kenya will get a positive result against Mali.

“In my own view, we don’t have a small team in football nowadays, it depends on how you are prepared and how you will push yourself during matchday,” Odhiambo, who is based in Zambia, told Goal.

“Yes, they [Mali] may have good players in their ranks and who play in top leagues in Europe but attitude is always the key on matchday, which if you have positive attitude, in football you have a bright chance to win.”

Kenya opened their campaign to reach Qatar with a 0-0 draw against Uganda in Nairobi before travelling to Kigali where they secured a 1-1 draw against Rwanda.