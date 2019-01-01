2022 World Cup qualifiers: Qatar coach Felix Sanchez names 24-member squad

Qatar will take on Afghanistan on Sep 5 and India on Sep 10 in their first two matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers....

head coach Felix Sanchez has named a 24-member final squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Maroons are set to lock horns with minnows Afghanistan in their first match on September 5 before facing on September 10. Both matches will be played at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

, the hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 champions, are clubbed in the Group E of the qualifiers alongside Oman, , Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Qatar last played a competitive international match on June 24 in their final Copa America Group fixture against. They had lost the game 0-2.

Meshaal Barsham, Saad Al Sheeb, Pedro Miguel, Salem Al Hajri, Tarek Salman, Abdelkarim Hassan, Khoukhi Boualem, Hassan Al Haydos, Akram Afif, Abdulaziz Al Ansari, Hashim Ali (Al Sadd), Bassam Al Rawi, Assim Madibo, Almoez Ali, Karim Boudiaf, Ali Afif, Mohammed Al Bakri (Al Duhail), Yousuf Abdurrazaq, Musab Kheder, Ahmed Fathi (Al Arabi(, Almahdi Ali, Ahmed Alaaeldin (Al Gharafa), Abdulaziz Hatem (Al Rayyan), Abdullah Abdulsalam (Al Ahli).