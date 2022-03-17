2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Former Ghana midfielder Badu delighted by Kumasi venue switch for Nigeria duel

Former Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu believes Ghana’s venue change from Cape Coast to Kumasi for their upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria bodes well for the Black Stars.

Initially set to host the Super Eagles in a first leg fixture at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, the Black Stars are now billed to take on familiar foes at the Accra Sports Stadium after Caf rejected the original choice for not meeting the requirements.

The game is set for March 25, three days before Ghana travel to Abuja for the return tie.

“Playing matches in Kumasi are so special,” Badu, who represented Ghana at the 2014 World Cup, told Oyerepa FM.

“Personally, I love playing there and I hope our guys will be very ready for the game against Nigeria.

“I want to be in Qatar. Even if I am not in the team, I would want to watch the World Cup in Qatar, so I want my country to beat Nigeria and qualify.

“The Black Stars players don’t need any motivation from anyone to play and win against Nigeria. I think the game is big enough for the boys to motivate themselves and win to make Ghanaians proud.”

In their last two-legged play-off fixture in Kumasi, Ghana were in ruthless mode, handing Egypt a 6-1 defeat in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

Executive Committee member Samuel Anim Addo believes the switch works in Ghana’s favour.

“There has been some flexibility in the systems, and I urge every Ghanaian to come around. There is some spirit in Kumasi, and we want them to feel it when they come around to play us,” he told Citi TV.

“The Nigerians know that we are better than them, they know that whatever they know about football and life, we taught them.

“They claim we don’t have Asamoah Gyan, but they must know that the spirit of Gyan will be there and we will score against them, the spirit of the Asanteman Kingdom will be behind us, and we score against them.

Article continues below

“They must feel the heat that they are coming to play in Kumasi. We will show them that we are Ghana.”

Ghana last qualified for the World Cup in 2014.