2022 World Cup qualifiers: Adepoju charges Super Eagles to score more goals

Gernot Rohr's men capped a dominant display at the Teslim Balogun Stadium with two goals that sealed maximum points for them

Former Nigeria midfielder Mutiu Adepoju has charged the Super Eagles to improve on scoring more goals after they defeated Liberia 2-0 on Friday.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s double in the first-half helped the Super Eagles start their quest for a spot at the 2022 Fifa World Cup with a commanding win, but they missed a number of chances that could have stretched their lead after the break.

However, the victory shot Nigeria to the top of Group C and Adepoju is pleased with their performance against the Lone Star.

He told Goal: “The three points is very important and they have gotten it. Overall, the match was okay, the boys played well and we scored two goals which is not bad.

“There is room for improvement, definitely. There can be improvement in all aspects of the game, I always say that every match is different and opponents are not always the same. They can do better by scoring more goals.”

The Real Sociedad legend also encouraged Gernot Rohr’s men to face Cape Verde with the same zeal when they travel to the island country for their second group match on Tuesday.

“They should go to Cape Verde with the same attitude, with all seriousness," he added. "I'm aware the UK-based players will not go but I believe the rest of the players can get the job done.

“It's difficult to pick the toughest in the group but we've played Liberia yesterday and we won, so we should give the other teams the respect and we should not think any of the teams are push-overs because football is no more like that.”

Rohr has already confirmed that Everton’s Alex Iwobi, Leicester City duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, Watford’s William Troost-Ekong and Oghenekaro Etebo will miss Tuesday’s trip to Cape Verde because the Premier League has banned players from travelling to red-listed countries in the British government's coronavirus watch.