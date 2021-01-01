2021 is here! Just don’t Bet Regret it

BeGambleAware is a charity that aims to keep people safe from gambling harms by offering tools and tips to help recognise the risks associated with it

After an extremely challenging year for most, many of us are looking forward to 2021 getting up and running. But winter can also be a difficult period for people, with family pressures and financial strains off the back of the festive season as well as short days and lockdowns across the country due to COVID-19.

Couple this with the near constant stream of football at this time of year and there’s a good chance Bet Regret will be visiting a lot of homes this year.

Bet Regret is named after the sinking feeling you get the moment you make a bet without thinking it through. Bet Regret could strike at any time you place a bet, particularly when betting drunk, bored, or chasing losses.

Bet Regret is the largest safer gambling campaign in Britain and this year, the campaign is encouraging sports bettors to ‘Tap Out’ of their betting apps, to pause and take some time to reconsider the bet… to avoid the feeling of Bet Regret.

Tapping out is easy, just follow these simple steps to avoid Bet Regret in 2021 and beyond:

Before you please any bet, hold that finger back! And swipe out the betting app.

Pause, and have a think about the bet you were about place. Is the stake too high? Could you maybe leave this one?

Pause for as long as you need and then decide what to do. Maybe leave the bet entirely or reduce your stake.

BeGambleAware also has a number of tips to help people gamble safely and keep people safe from gambling harms.

Don't think of gambling as a way to make money Only gamble with money you can afford to lose Set a money limit in advance Set a time limit in advance Never chase your losses

For more tips and further information, as well as access to support and advice, visit BeGambleAware.org.