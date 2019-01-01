India down Sri Lanka 5-0, advance to 2019 SAFF U-15 Championship final

Bibiano Fernandes' boys have scored a staggering 17 goals in three matches and are yet to concede one...

continue with their 100 per cent record in the 2019 SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) U-15 Championship as they beat Sri Lanka 5-0 at the Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal, on Tuesday afternoon.

The Blue Colts have hence made it three wins in as many matches after humiliating Bhutan by a 7-0 defeat after defeating Nepal 5-0 in the opener. With a game in hand, have already secured a game in hand despite Bangladesh having an opportunity to draw level on points as a result of the hosts' superior goal difference.

Hat-trick hero Himanshu Jangra (32', 45+4', 62') gave India the lead and ensured that his side had a four-goal cushion at half-time as Maheson Singh (39') and Shubho Paul (43') also scored before the break. Bibiano Fernandes' side could add just one to the count in the second half.

Jangra was at the right place to convert a squared pass from Maheson who broke inside the box in the 32nd minute after the match saw a slow start.

Once India bagged the first goal, the next three followed in quick succession with Maheson unleashing a powerful shot from well outside the box to make it 2-0 in the 39th minute.

The 43rd minute saw Himanshu extending India's lead with another calm finish from inside the box while Paul turned in a spectacular effort in added time that left the Sri Lanka goalkeeper with no chance.

Jangra went on to complete his hat-trick in the 62nd minute after turning his marker and finishing with aplomb into the bottom corner.

With the win, India leads the group with nine points from three matches while Bangladesh (6) also play their third fixture against Nepal on Tuesday. The top two teams from the group which also consists of Bhutan will be part of the final on Saturday, August 31, wherein India have already booked their berth.