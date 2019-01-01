Africa U23 Cup of Nations

2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations: Nigeria paired with Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia and South Africa

The reigning African champions have been handed tough opponents in the tournament to serve as qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Nigeria will face 2015 third-placed time South Africa, Cote d’Ivoire and Zambia in Group B of the preliminary round of 201 Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The draw conducted by Caf director of competitions, Samson Adamu and ex-Egypt striker Emad Meteab was held on Wednesday evening at the plush Montaza Complex in Alexandria.

According to the draw, defending champions Nigeria - who are making their third appearance in the championship - must navigate their way past their opponent to reach the semi-final.

Hosts Egypt will square up against debutants Ghana, Cameroon and Mali in Group B.

The championship will hold between November 8-22, 2019 at the Cairo International Stadium and Al Salam Stadium.

The top three teams of the Africa Cup of Nations will represent Africa at the 2020 Olympic Games billed for Tokyo.

Nigeria won the last edition in Senegal after defeating Algeria 2-1 with Oghenekaro Etebo netting a brace at the Stade Leopold Sedar Senghor, Dakar.

