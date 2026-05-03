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TSV 1860 MünchenGetty Images

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1860 Munich: all broadcast details at a glance: Which channels and platforms are showing TSV's matches live on TV or via livestream?

1860 Munich
3. Liga

Tradition-rich 1860 Munich still captivates football fans. Based in Giesing, the club competes in the 3. Liga and regularly features in the DFB-Pokal. For comprehensive coverage of the Lions' fixtures, visit SPOX.

TSV 1860 Munich is one of Germany's most historic football clubs, with a proud Bundesliga heritage. After a recent slump, the Munich Lions now compete in the 3. Liga, yet they remain highly attractive thanks to their iconic Giesing stadium and exceptionally loyal fanbase.

Find out which channel is showing the 1860 Munich matches at SPOX.

1860 Munich, all broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting TSV's matches live on TV and via livestream?

Watch 1860 Munich in the 3rd Division on TV and via livestream

The Munich Lions have competed in the 3rd Division for several seasons, so these broadcast arrangements also apply to the Giesing-based club. MagentaSport holds the broadcasting rights to the competition up to and including the 2026/27 campaign, streaming every match.

Subscribe to MagentaSportnowfrom just €7.95 per month.

A selection of 3. Liga matches are broadcast on regional public service television. When Munich Löwen host a game, Bayrischer Rundfunk (BR) handles the live coverage; away matches usually go to other regional stations. Check each broadcaster's official website for details.

1860-münchen-1200Getty Images

3. Liga
1860 Munich crest
1860 Munich
TSV
Ingolstadt crest
Ingolstadt
FCI

For live streams, visittheclub's official websiteor check NordVPN.

1860 Munich: all broadcast details at a glance: Which channel shows/streams TSV's matches live on TV or online? The club at a glance

Founded17 May 1860
League titles1
Cup wins2
Champions League titles/
Record appearancesManfred Wagner (328 appearances)
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