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1. FC Nürnberg vs Braunschweig: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 07:00 Max-Morlock-Stadion

1. FC Nürnberg host Eintracht Braunschweig in a second-division clash at the Max-Morlock-Stadion in Nuremberg. Miroslav Klose and his team want to build on their recent results in front of their home fans.

Nürnberg have been in strong form this season and sit second in the table. Recent results have given them confidence, and they are difficult to beat at home.

Braunschweig, meanwhile, arrive with mixed feelings. Lars Kornetka's side sit 13th and are searching for consistency after mixed results in recent weeks.

The head-to-head record favours the hosts. Nürnberg have had the upper hand more often in recent meetings.

Find the TV coverage, live stream and kick-off details below.

This week's talking points: What has been happening at 1. FC Nürnberg and Braunschweig?

Nürnberg go into this match with two wins, one draw and two defeats from their past five competitive fixtures. Most recently, they beat Darmstadt 2-0 at home, having previously won 3-1 away at St. Pauli. They have won two of their last four 2. Bundesliga matches. The DFB Cup defeat against Bayer Leverkusen (2-5) and the league defeat against Kaiserslautern (0-1) are the only blemishes on that recent run.

Braunschweig have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent match brought a 4-1 win against Paderborn in a friendly. In the league, they most recently drew 0-0 with Energie Cottbus after a 3-1 defeat against Arminia Bielefeld. Their 2-0 victory over Hannover 96 was their only league win during that period.

1. FC Nürnberg vs Braunschweig: Line-ups

1. FC Nürnberg vs Braunschweig: Form

1. FC Nürnberg vs Braunschweig: Head-to-head record

1. FC Nürnberg vs Braunschweig: The tables