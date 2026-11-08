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Bundesliga
team-logoFC Koeln
team-logoRB Leipzig
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1. FC Köln vs RB Leipzig live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

FC Koeln vs RB Leipzig
FC Koeln
RB Leipzig
Bundesliga

In the Bundesliga, 1. FC Köln play RB Leipzig. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
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1. FC Köln vs RB Leipzig: kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 9

In the Women's Bundesliga, 1. FC Köln host RB Leipzig, who are struggling and sit close to them in the table. Both sides need points as the season progresses.

Cologne most recently beat Hamburger SV 3-1 but suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat against VfL Wolfsburg before that. The Rhineland side will look to make home advantage count.

After a convincing 3-0 away win in Freiburg, RB Leipzig suffered a sobering 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich. The team from Saxony have struggled for consistency this season.

Antonio Nusa has been one of the few bright spots in a difficult season for RB Leipzig's men's team, a sign of how unsettled things are around the club at present. The women's team are also under pressure to show consistency.

To watch the match live, find all the broadcast information below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening at 1. FC Köln and RB Leipzig?

Across their last five competitive matches, 1. FC Köln have two wins and two defeats. Most recently, they beat RB Leipzig 1-0 at home in the Women's DFB Cup. Before that came a 3-0 defeat against Wolfsburg and a 3-1 win against Hamburger SV. Köln scored eight goals and conceded four during this period.

RB Leipzig have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. They won 0-2 away against Blau-Gelb Marburg and beat Mainz 5-0 before most recently losing 5-1 to Bayern Munich. Leipzig scored eleven goals and conceded seven during this period.

FCK

FCK - Form

HER
W1-2
FRE
L0-1
HSV
W3-1
WOB
L3-0
RBL
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
RBL

RBL - Form

BGM
W0-2
M05
W5-0
FRE
W0-3
FCB
L1-5
FCK
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

1. FC Köln vs RB Leipzig: line-ups

1. FC Köln vs RB Leipzig: form

FCK

FCK - Form

HER
W1-2
FRE
L0-1
HSV
W3-1
WOB
L3-0
RBL
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
RBL

RBL - Form

BGM
W0-2
M05
W5-0
FRE
W0-3
FCB
L1-5
FCK
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

1. FC Köln vs RB Leipzig: head-to-head record

Head to Head

FC KoelnDrawRB Leipzig
2
0
3
DFB Pokal Frauen
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
FCK
1
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
FT
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
FCK
1
FT
Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
FCK
0
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
2
FT
Bundesliga
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
FCK
1
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
3
FT
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
2
FC Koeln badge
FC Koeln
FCK
1
FT
4Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

1. FC Köln vs RB Leipzig: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
9900328+2427
W
W
W
W
W
2
VfL WolfsburgVfL WolfsburgWOB
9801299+2024
W
W
W
W
L
3
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtFFC
95221610+617
L
W
D
L
W
4
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
95131814+416
L
W
W
L
D
5
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenLEV
95131512+316
W
L
D
W
W
6
FC KoelnFC KoelnFCK
84041312+112
L
W
L
L
W
7
Union BerlinUnion BerlinUNB
93241517-211
D
D
W
W
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartSTU
93241121-1011
W
L
L
L
D
9
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
83141414010
L
W
W
L
W
10
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG 1899 HoffenheimHOF
93151216-410
D
L
W
W
W
11
FreiburgFreiburgFRE
93151118-710
L
L
L
W
L
12
NuernbergNuernbergFCN
92251623-78
W
W
L
L
L
13
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
91351417-36
L
D
L
L
W
14
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
9009530-250
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
Relegation

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