'07/07 '- Lille celebrate International Victor Osimhen Day

In marking the uniqueness of today's date, the Ligue 1 club are celebrating the Nigeria international because of his shirt number

have declared July 7 as International Day for celebrating Victor Osimhen because of his shirt number.

The 21-year-old had a great debut campaign in with the Great Danes, thanks to his goalscoring exploits in all competitions.

Osimhen was the highest goal scorer in Christophe Galtier's squad with a return of 18 goals in the 2019-20 season which include 13 efforts in the .

His contributions earned him Lille’s Player of the Year award and the Marc Vivien Foe Prize for 2020 amongst other accolades.

In celebrating the July 7 date, Lille who finished fourth in the league table this season joined together two pictures of their talisman showing the no. 7 side by side.

Despite having four years left on his contract at Lille, Osimhen’s future at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy is in doubt with a number of European clubs showing interest in his signing.

are reportedly leading the chase for his services with an offer of €50 million and the forward, before making a decision, visited the club to meet their management last week.

Lille President Gerrard Lopez admitted several offers for the 2015 Caf Young Player of the Year, and he has backed him to make a move to Gennaro Gattuso’s side where he could become a superstar.

"For Victor, we had several offers. He asked me and I told him what I think was the ideal club for him,” Lopez told La Voix du Nord.

“Napoli is just below or but is at the same level as . If he goes there, he will become their superstar.

“Having a city like Naples at your feet must be exciting for a footballer. Victor has the strength to perform under pressure."