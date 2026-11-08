'It’s our mistake' - Xabi Alonso refuses to blame referee after controversial VAR penalty decision in Chelsea's defeat against Sunderland

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Xabi Alonso has taken full responsibility for Chelsea’s narrow 1-0 defeat at Sunderland, choosing to focus on his team's lack of clinical edge rather than the officiating. Despite several contentious VAR decisions at the Stadium of Light, the Blues boss insisted that defensive lapses were the primary reason for their failure to secure a result.

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Alonso takes responsibility for Stadium of Light slip

Alonso was adamant that Chelsea’s failings were internal rather than external following a frustrating 1-0 loss to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Despite a match defined by two major penalty incidents, the Spaniard focused on his team's inability to break down the Black Cats' defensive structure. The decisive moment came when Enzo Le Fee converted from the spot after Levi Colwill was adjudged to have fouled Brian Brobbey, just moments after Cole Palmer was denied a penalty at the other end. Speaking after the game, Alonso made it clear he would not hide behind excuses regarding the officiating.

Reflecting on the penalty awarded against his side, Alonso noted that defensive improvements were necessary. “The other one, I think it’s an action where he can defend better. It’s our mistake. I was trying to find solutions. We were missing a bit of speed on the ball, a bit of patience playing against a low block. We didn’t create enough chances, we didn’t have enough patience or creativity to create chances. That’s why we were not close to scoring,” he told Sky Sport.

Controversial VAR calls spark debate

The match was heavily influenced by two first-half incidents that left Chelsea fans aggrieved. First, Cole Palmer was brought down by Luke O’Nien, but VAR official Nick Hopton ruled that any contact with Palmer occurs outside the penalty area, leading to the decision to wave play on. Shortly after, the focus shifted to the other box where Colwill and Brobbey were locked in a physical duel.

Alonso admitted he had not closely reviewed the incident involving his star playmaker before speaking to the media. "I haven’t seen Cole’s actions, but there could be a chance that it could be given,” he noted regarding the denied appeal. The manager was also realistic about the physical challenge posed by the home side, stating: "We were ready for that. We knew it would take a lot to come here and win. It wasn’t that far, but it was about detail and things we can do better. We could have done even better. We didn’t do enough to score what would have been the equaliser."

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Focus on development during international break

The loss was compounded by a growing injury list, with Josh Acheampong and Emiliano Martinez both unavailable for the trip north. Alonso acknowledged that these absences limited his tactical flexibility but refused to let it serve as a justification for the result. The Blues were forced to reshuffle at half-time, with Levi Colwill being replaced by Estevao, causing Moises Caicedo to drop back into a makeshift defensive role. Despite the tactical shift, Chelsea remained blunt in the final third, failing to test Robin Roefs consistently throughout the second half of the contest.

Looking ahead, the Chelsea boss emphasized the need for patience as his squad continues to evolve under his guidance. "It’s Premier League, to be consistent in this block, we are still developing and improve. Today the feeling is not the best, but we have time to come back and reflect and come back for November and December and progressing," Alonso explained.