Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live£50
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-EUR-NATIONS-POR-WALGetty Images
Mohamed Saeed

'Not the best way to end!' - Ruben Amorim reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement as Portugal legend closes historic chapter

Follow GOAL on Google

Ruben Amorim has admitted that the circumstances surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement are far from ideal following the legendary forward's decision to walk away from the Portugal national team. The AC Milan boss offered his thoughts on the Al-Nassr star's exit just as the Rossoneri prepare for a crucial European fixture.

Advertisement

Amorim assesses Ronaldo's departure

AC Milan v Ferencvarosi TC - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images

Amorim has offered a candid assessment of Ronaldo's decision to step away from international football, following a turbulent period for the veteran attacker. The news broke on November 5, 2026, marking the conclusion of a 23-year journey that saw the former Manchester United and Real Madrid icon become the most prolific scorer in the history of international football. However, the exit has been overshadowed by a significant rift between the player and national team coach Jorge Jesus, leading to a sense of unease regarding the finality of his career.

Speaking to Sky Sport ahead of Milan’s Europa League meeting with Ferencvaros, Amorim reflected on the situation with a mix of respect and regret. "This is not the best way for his national team career to end, but what he has done for our country is clear to everyone," the Milan manager stated. He emphasized the immense cultural impact the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had, noting that "the whole world knows him. Football is a window, and many people know Portugal through Ronaldo. He has played alongside many important players. Even after retiring, he will continue to contribute to our country off the field."

A legendary but tainted legacy

Ronaldo leaves the international stage with a staggering record of 146 goals and 234 appearances, having led his nation to glory at Euro 2016 and two Nations League titles. Despite these highs, critics have suggested that the 41-year-old may have tainted his international legacy by failing to walk away sooner. The recent fallout with Jesus, which saw Ronaldo walk out of a training camp before a game against Denmark, resulted in a 30-day suspension from the federation just before his final announcement.

The FPF has already indicated it wishes to organize a fitting tribute to ensure the man who defined an era of Portuguese football does not leave on such a sour note. Throughout his 23 years of glory and heartbreak, Ronaldo proved to be the ultimate competitor, dragging his nation into the global elite. While the final whistle on his Portugal career was met with internal conflict, his status as the greatest player in the nation's history remains undisputed by his peers and former teammates like Amorim, who now turns his full attention back to Milan’s silverware ambitions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The commercial impact of losing CR7

Ronaldo's international retirement represents a major commercial blow for Portugal, with sports marketing expert Daniel Sa describing the forward as the biggest individual asset ever associated with the national team. A 2025 study by IPAM valued the CR7 brand at €850m , a 325% increase on 2020, highlighting his enormous influence on Portugal's global image, sponsorship appeal and social media reach.

Linear Integration
Sky Deutschland

Sky

✅ Dedicated linear channels on electronic guide

✅ Includes free HBO Max app streaming

✅ Crisp 4K HDR broadcast picture quality

Monthly from£25 extra
Cable Alternative
Virgin Media

Virgin Media

✅ Flexible 30-day rolling monthly contract terms

✅ Zero buffering with direct cable delivery

✅ Cloud DVR records multiple simultaneous matches

Monthly from£18 add-on
Exclusive Streaming Home
HBO Max

HBO Max

✅ Streams every Europa League fixture live

✅ Rolling monthly contract with easy cancellation

✅ No satellite dish or set-top box

Monthly from£30.99
Linear Integration
Sky Deutschland

Sky

✅ Dedicated linear channels on electronic guide

✅ Includes free HBO Max app streaming

✅ Crisp 4K HDR broadcast picture quality

Monthly from£25 extra
Cable Alternative
Virgin Media

Virgin Media

✅ Flexible 30-day rolling monthly contract terms

✅ Zero buffering with direct cable delivery

✅ Cloud DVR records multiple simultaneous matches

Monthly from£18 add-on
Exclusive Streaming Home
HBO Max

HBO Max

✅ Streams every Europa League fixture live

✅ Rolling monthly contract with easy cancellation

✅ No satellite dish or set-top box

Monthly from£30.99
Linear Integration
Sky Deutschland

Sky

✅ Dedicated linear channels on electronic guide

✅ Includes free HBO Max app streaming

✅ Crisp 4K HDR broadcast picture quality

Monthly from£25 extra

However, Sa does not expect an immediate financial collapse for the Portuguese Football Federation, as existing sponsorship agreements are primarily tied to the national team rather than individual players. The biggest challenges will be shirt sales, particularly Ronaldo's iconic No.7, and international ticket demand. He urged Portugal not to search for "the next Ronaldo", but instead to build a collective identity capable of preserving the commercial strength and global appeal the superstar helped establish.

Written byMohamed Saeed

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.

View Author Profile