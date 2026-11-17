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Portugal secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Wales in Cardiff, with Carlos Forbs coming off the bench to score the decisive winner in Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic No.7 shirt. Bruno Fernandes and Pedro Neto also found the net as Jorge Jesus' side edged a thrilling encounter.

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Portugal concluded their UEFA Nations League group stage with a chaotic yet ultimately rewarding 3-2 victory over Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium. The match was a tactical rollercoaster, beginning with Bruno Fernandes slotting home an early opener following excellent work from Joao Neves. However, the Portuguese defensive structure struggled to contain the transitions of Craig Bellamy’s side, as David Brooks and Sorba Thomas turned the game on its head to give Wales a temporary lead. The visitors managed to restore parity just before the interval through Pedro Neto, ending a frantic first half at 2-2.

The second half saw Portugal tighten their grip on possession, eventually finishing with 59% of the ball. The decisive moment arrived in the 70th minute when substitute Carlos Forbs found the net to ensure all three points for the Selecao. Despite a late red card for Pedro Neto that left Portugal under pressure in the closing stages, the defensive unit held firm against 22 Welsh shots to secure the win. This result cements Portugal's position at the top of Group 4, showcasing both their offensive fluidity and a growing tactical resilience under Jorge Jesus.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Diogo Costa - 7/10

While he conceded twice, Costa was vital in maintaining Portugal's lead. He produced six saves throughout the match, many of which were high-calibre stops to deny a relentless Welsh attack that managed eight shots on target. His distribution remained reliable under pressure.

Joao Cancelo - 6/10

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Cancelo offered his usual progressive threat from the flank, contributing to Portugal's 658 total passes. However, he was occasionally caught out by the directness of Sorba Thomas and David Brooks, finding himself stretched during Wales' rapid counter-attacking phases.

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Antonio Silva - 6/10

The young centre-back had a busy evening, contributing to the 24 clearances made by the Portuguese backline. While he struggled at times with the physicality of the Welsh front line in the first half, his positioning improved as the game progressed.

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Renato Veiga - 6/10

Veiga was tasked with managing the aerial threat and physical duels. He was part of a central pairing that looked vulnerable during the first half-hour but eventually found the rhythm required to nullify the hosts in the second period.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10

Dalot had a difficult evening dealing with the overlapping runs of the Welsh wing-backs. He was substituted in the 71st minute as Jorge Jesus looked to freshen up the defensive energy following the go-ahead goal. He finished with limited impact on the final third.

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Midfield

Vitinha - 6/10

The midfield metronome helped Portugal control the tempo for large periods, but he found the Welsh energy difficult to bypass in the middle third. He was replaced in the 71st minute as the game transitioned into a more defensive battle.

Joao Neves - 8/10

Neves was the engine room for Portugal. He provided the crucial assist for Bruno Fernandes' opening goal in the 11th minute and was instrumental in the visitors winning the midfield battle, recording high interception numbers before the tactical shift late on.

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Bruno Fernandes - 9/10

The captain delivered a quintessential performance. He opened the scoring in the 11th minute and remained the creative fulcrum of the side until his stoppage-time substitution. His leadership was evident as he managed the game's tempo through its most volatile moments.

Attack

Pedro Neto - 7/10

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A true Jekyll and Hyde performance. Neto was brilliant offensively, scoring a vital equaliser in the 43rd minute to make it 2-2. However, his evening ended prematurely with a red card in the 74th minute, forcing his teammates to defend a slender lead with ten men.

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Trincao - 7/10

Trincao was a constant thorn in the side of the Welsh defence. He provided the assist for Pedro Neto's goal just before half-time and showed great technical quality in tight spaces before being withdrawn for Joao Felix in the 59th minute.

Goncalo Ramos - 5/10

A quiet night for the striker. Ramos struggled to get involved in the build-up play and failed to record a shot on target before being substituted just before the hour mark. His movement did, however, create space for the inverted wingers.

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Substitutes & Manager

Carlos Forbs - 8/10

The ultimate super-sub. Coming on in the 59th minute, Forbs needed only 11 minutes to find the winner, clinical finishing that proved the difference between the two sides.

Joao Felix - 6/10

Introduced to provide more ball retention, Felix played his part in the lead-up to the third goal but had to focus more on defensive duties following Neto's dismissal.

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Angel Gomes (A. Costa) - 6/10

Brought on in the 71st minute to shore up the defensive shape. He was disciplined and helped navigate the final 20 minutes with a man disadvantage.

Ruben Neves - 6/10

Came on alongside Gomes to provide veteran experience. His presence helped Portugal maintain their structure as Wales threw bodies forward late on.

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Geovany Quenda - N/A

A very late tactical substitution in the 92nd minute to kill time.

Jorge Jesus - 7/10

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Jesus deserves credit for his proactive substitutions. Recognising the game was drifting, the introduction of Carlos Forbs was an inspired move that secured the win. However, the defensive fragility shown in the first half remains a tactical concern.