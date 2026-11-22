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Villarreal midfielder Santi Comesana has launched a scathing attack on the influence wielded by Spain’s biggest clubs following his side's dramatic loss to Barcelona. The visitors saw a two-goal lead evaporate in a second-half collapse, leaving the Yellow Submarine frustrated with the officiating at the Spotify Camp Nou.

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Pressure cooker at the Camp Nou

Comesana did not hold back in his post-match assessment, suggesting that the referee's performance was significantly compromised by the constant lobbying from the home side. The midfielder pointed to specific incidents in the opening period where the pressure from the Blaugrana players appeared to shift the momentum of the officiating.

"In the first half, there are 7 Barca players protesting to the referee. That affected him," Comesana stated during a candid interview with DAZN. This atmosphere seemingly laid the groundwork for a second half that the visitors felt was heavily tilted in favor of the hosts as they chased a way back into the contest.

The frustration from the Villarreal camp stems from what they perceived as a shift in the official's strictness after the interval. Comesana noted a change in how fouls were distributed once the teams returned to the pitch. "In the 2nd half, he started showing us cards. He calls four straight fouls that are questionable. Then the corner when he should have called a goal kick," he added, highlighting the accumulation of small decisions that went against the Yellow Submarine.

The psychological blow of the comeback

The turning point of the match arrived in the second half when Hansi Flick's men finally breached the Villarreal defense. While the visitors had looked comfortable with their 2-0 cushion, the first goal for the hosts triggered a complete collapse of their defensive resolve.

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Comesana admitted that the mental impact of the first strike was impossible to ignore, particularly given the circumstances surrounding it. "Barca's first goal killed us psychologically. Gulácsi didn't touch the ball and they called a corner," the midfielder explained, questioning the set-piece award that preceded the spectacular 3-2 victory for the Catalan giants.

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That specific corner proved to be a catalyst for a period of dominance where the home side scored three times in just ten minutes. This rapid-fire offensive took advantage of a Villarreal side that suddenly found themselves on the wrong end of every 50-50 decision. For Comesana, the feeling was all too familiar, as he drew parallels between this experience and his previous trips to the biggest stadiums in Spain.

Targeting the giants of La Liga

The most explosive part of Comesana's critique was his assertion that both Barcelona and Real Madrid systematically exert pressure on officials to gain an edge. "The same thing happened to us at the Bernabeu. The pressure that Barca and Real Madrid put on referees is intense," he remarked.

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Ultimately, the match ended in heartbreak for Villarreal as a dramatic second-half fightback saw Barcelona maintain their lead at the top of the table. Despite the visitors' tactical discipline in the first half, the relentless wave of attacks from Lamine Yamal and his teammates eventually broke the Yellow Submarine. While Barcelona celebrates a vital three points in the title race, Villarreal remains left to rue what they believe were avoidable errors from the man in the middle.