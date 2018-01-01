10:42 15/12/2018

The hosts have made it three wins in as many matches and handed Churchill their first defeat of the season...

NEROCA FC (14) have leapfrogged Churchill Brothers (13) to occupy the second spot after beating the Goans 2-1 in their eighth round I-League clash at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal, Manipur, on Saturday afternoon.

Katsumi Yusa (1', 87') brace, sandwiched between a strike from Khalid Aucho (37') secured the win for the home team.

NEROCA's Manuel Fraile started with the same XI that defeated Indian Arrows 3-0 in the last game. On the other hand, Churchill Brothers coach Petre Gigiu was forced to make a change as Shallum Pires came in place of the injured Hussein Eldor.

The hosts got on the scoresheet almost immediately after kick-off. With just 15 seconds gone in the game. a perfect curling delivery into the box was nodded in by a diving Yusa .

NEROCA could have made it 2-0 in the eighth minute but Malemnganba Meitei's cross from the right could not be turned in by Felix Chidi and Subhas Singh's eventual attempt was blocked out by Churchill goalkeeper James Kithan.

Fraile's men created a few more half chances in the game as the Goans struggled to find their footing in the game. However, the only time Churchill managed to get a shot on target, it ended in the back of the net as Aucho found himself at the right place to head the ball in off a Dawda Ceesay free-kick in the 37th minute.

However, Gigiu lost two of his players to injuries and had to replace Wayne Vaz and Israil Gurung with Jovel Martins and Anthony Wolfe.

NEROCA missed an opportunity to score shortly after the second half kick-off when Williams headed wide Meitie's cross. However, Wolfe would test Lalit Thapa with a first time volley from Plaza's pass on the other side in the next minute.

NEROCA kept on attacking as the Churchill defence were kept on their toes. In the 77th minute, Subhas was unfortunate to see his powerful left-footed shot come off the upright after being found on the left side of the box by Yusa.

But Yusa was on hand to nod in yet another inch-perfect delivery by Williams in the box in the 87th minute. With the result secured, the Japanese was given a hero's ovation when Fraile decided to bring in Ronald Singh at the fag end of the game.